Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain- Betting Tips and Predictions

Bayern Munich welcome high scoring Paris Saint Germain in the Allianz Arena in Munich. Although a win in this game will see Bayern Munich level on points with PSG, the Bavarians will have to settle for second place due to PSG’s superior goal difference. Unai Emery’s men have scored 24 goals and conceded once resulting in a +23 goal difference. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have scored 10 goals and conceded 5 times thus a +5 goal difference. Bayern will try to avenge the 3-0 defeat they suffered in the Parc des Princes towards the end of Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure when these two sides meet.

Both teams head into this clash in fine form. PSG have won all their group matches so far. The smallest win margin recorded by the Parisian side was the 3-0 win against Bayern. Bayern have won all their matches except one. Bayern saw off Hannover 96 over the weekend while Paris Saint Germain lost 2-1 to Strasbourg. Neymar and Cavani have netted six times each while Lewandowski has scored twice.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain- Match Facts

In the last 5 group games PSG have played, they have been winning at halftime and fulltime in all of them. PSG have also scored at least four goals in 4 of the last 4 out of 5 UEFA Champions League games. In Paris Saint Germain’s last 12 UCL games they have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bayern Munich have won 4 of their last 5 UCL group games. Bayern Munich’s last 9 UEFA Champions League games have produced over 2.5 goals. The Bavarians have kept only 2 clean sheets in the last 5 UCL matches.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain- Team News

Bayern Munich will miss the services of Arjen Robben, Thiago, Manuel Neuer and Juan Bernat.

PSG’s Thiago Motta will miss this clash due to a meniscus injury.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain- Predictions

This should be an exciting and high scoring game. PSG’s Neymar and Cavani have scored 12 goals, 2 more than the total number of goals Bayern Munich have scored. We are backing the following markets:

Total Number of Goals Over2.5 at odds 1.50

Banker: Over 3.5 at odds 2.20

Both teams to score: Yes at odds of 1.44

Banker: Over 2.5 & both teams to score at odds of 1.72

Long Shot: First half Over 1.5 Goals at odds of 2.20

Early Goal: Goal before 24:00 at odds of 1.83

Total Goals: Over 5.5 goals at odds of 8.0

Anytime Goal scorers

We are backing the following players to score anytime

Edinson Cavani at odds of 1.85

Robert Lewandowski at odds of 1.85

Neymar Jnr at odds of 2.00