Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid- Betting Tips and Predictions

Nothing is guaranteed in Group C just yet except the elimination of Azerbaijani side Qarabag who have garnered 2 points after 5 games. Chelsea tops the group having collected 10 points from 5 games, AS Roma are second after accumulating 8 points in the same number of games while Atletico Madrid have 6 points. Atletico Madrid find themselves in unfamiliar territory where they are faced with the tough task of fighting for their qualification. Diego Simione’s men need a stroke of luck to proceed. They need to win their game against Chelsea and hope that Roma are defeated by Qarabag. If either of the two conditions are not met, then Atletico Madrid won’t qualify for the next stage.

A win for AS Roma who host Qarabag at the Stadio Olympico and a win for Atletico Madrid will see Chelsea lose the top spot in the group. Antonio Conte’s men need at least draw in this game to qualify.

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid- Match Facts

Of the previous six matches between the sides, 5 games have produced over 2.5 goals. There have been over 2.5 goals in the last 7 UEFA Champions League games they have played. The last 3 matches Atletico Madrid have played this season have produced under 2.5 Goals.

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid- Team News

Chelsea will be without striker Mitchy Batshuayi who is recovering from a malleolar injury. This means that Alvaro Morata is likely to start upfront for the Blues. Atletico Madrid’s Juanfran will miss this match due to a hamstring injury.

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid- Predictions

Atletico Madrid desperately need to win this game to harbour any chances, however small of sailing through. It will be an interesting to see how the two teams play out here. We are backing the following markets

1×2: Chelsea to win @ 2.10

Multi Goals: 1-4 @ odds 1.46