Olympiacos vs Juventus- Betting Tips and Predictions

Olympiacos’ fate is sealed after failing to win any of the previous five games in Group D. The Greek side have only managed a point following the 0-0 draw against Barcelona at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in late October. While a win here would be inconsequential for the home side, it would deal a big blow to Juventus’ title hopes if Sporting CP managed a draw at the Camp Nou. Juventus reached last season’s finals but lost against Real Madrid in Cardiff. The Greek Super League defending champions head into this game already eliminated as they sit fourth in group D.

Serie A and Coppa Italia holders need a win in this game to guarantee their qualification. A draw in this match and Juventus would hope that Sporting CP loses or draw in the other group against Barcelona to qualify. Gonzalo Higuain was the hero over the weekend as he scored the match-winning goal against his former side Napoli in the Serie A. Juventus will be looking to continue that winning form here as they have drawn their last two UEFA Champions League ties.

Olympiacos vs Juventus- Match Facts

Olympiacos have failed to win any of their last 5 group D games. These two sides have not drawn in the previous 6 matches they have played against each other. Olympiacos have won twice while the Bianconeri have won the remaining four games. The highest scoring match between the sides saw Juventus beat Olympiacos 7-0 in 2003/04, Juventus’ fans will be hoping their team can repeat rout while Sporting CP gets a surprise win in Spain to top the group.

Juventus have not lost in the last 18 out of 20 UEFA Champions League games they have played.

Olympiacos vs Juventus – Team News

Olympiacos’ manager Takis Lemonis has all his players at his disposal.

Massimiliano Allegri will miss the services of Mario Mandzukic (Calf Injury), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Muscle injury) and Benedikt Howedes (Thigh Injury

Olympiacos vs Juventus – Predictions

Olympiacos will have nothing at stake here and will be playing for their pride. Playing at home one month ago, the Greek side managed to register a 0-0 draw against Barcelona. It surely won’t be a walkover match for Juventus. We are backing the following markets:

Juventus to win at odds of 1.26

Longshot: Halftime Draw Fulltime Juventus at odds of 3.50

Juventus to keep a clean sheet at odds of 1.66

Multigoal: 1-4 at odds of 1.44

Banker: Early Goal: No goal before 28:00 at odds of 1.83

Anytime Goal Scorer

Gonzalo Higuain at odds of 1.65

Paulo Dybala at odds of 1.70

Longshot: Own Goal at odds of 10

*All odds from Bet365