Napoli vs Juventus – Betting Tips and Predictions.

League leaders Napoli welcome 3rd placed Juventus in the second Serie A Round 15 game tonight. Fourth-placed AS Roma take on relegation-threatened SPAL and could be level on points with Juventus by the time this game kicks off in Naples. Both teams are in fine form coming into this game which promises to be an interesting that could potentially shape the Serie A race this season. Napoli are 1st on the table having collected 38 points from 14 games, 4 points more than the Bianconeri. They will be seeking to end a six-year Serie A dominance by Max Allegri’s side after their collapsed title chase last season.

Juventus recovered from the shock 3-2 defeat by Sampdoria to comfortably beat Crotone 3-0 last time out. The Bianconeri will be looking to register their first win at the Stadio San Paolo since January 2015. Napoli have won their last two games beating AC Milan 2-1 and Udinese 0-1.

As they have displayed in recent games, Napoli can win games by brilliant attacking football and also win dirty if need be. Facing Juventus, a team that gains momentum when it counts, at home will be a real challenge to Napoli’s title ambitions. Both sides combined create probably the best attack in Serie A and the result notwithstanding, this is likely to be an entertaining match.

Napoli vs Juventus – Match Facts

Napoli have won 17 of their last 19 league games. Playing in the 60,000 seat Stadio San Paolo, Napoli have won or drawn the previous 12 out of 13 games. Juventus have won or drawn 30 of their last 33 league games. Napoli have been leading both at halftime, and fulltime in 6 of the last 8 games, they have played at home. Juventus have scored at least 2 goals in their last 7 travels while Napoli have scored at least 2 goals in 8 out of 9 home games.

Napoli’s last 8 home games and Juventus’ last 8 away games have produced over 2.5 goals. Juventus have been scoring the first goal against Napoli in the last 4 out of 5 games. Napoli have failed keep a clean sheet in the previous 9 games against Juventus. The Bianconeri haven’t kept a clean sheet in the last 4 games against Napoli. 7 out of 9 matches between the two sides have produced over 2.5 goals.

Napoli vs Juventus – Team News

Napoli’s manager Maurizio Sarri will be without the service of Faouzi Ghoulam and Milik. Marui Rui is expected to play a part here after recovering match fitness. Marek Hamsik will add experience to the side. Napoli’s preferred formation: 4-3-3.

Massimiliano Allegri will be without striker Mario Mandzukic, Benedikt Howedes and Stephan Lichsteiner. Former Napoli Hitman Gonzalo Higuain is doubtful due to a fractured hand. He could start from the bench with Paulo Dybala entrusted to lead the attack. Juventus’ preferred formation: 3-4-2-1

Napoli vs Juventus-Predictions

1×2 prediction

After scoring 35 goals and only conceding 9 goals so far, we are backing Napoli to take home all the three points. They are available @ odds 2.12 and DNB (Draw No Bet) @ odds 1.50.

Total Goals Over/ Under

A flurry of goals and cards is expected here, as in any other high octane game. Both teams have good attacking options available and given the lack of clean in the head to head of this fixture we are backing;

Total Goals Over 2.5 @1.88

Both Teams to Score: YES @1.70

Multi Goals: 2-5 @1.50

Value Bet: Both Teams to Score& Over 2.5 @2.46

Anytime Goal Scorer

Given the attacking flair that will be on display, we are backing the following players to find the back of the net anytime.

Dries Mertens @ 2.10

Lorenzo Insigne @2.90

Paulo Dybala @ 2.90

Longshot: Lorenzo Insigne to score the first goal @6.75