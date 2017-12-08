Aston Villa vs Millwall- Betting Tips and Predictions

Aston Villa are in the playoff spots and will be looking to close the gap on Cardiff City who occupy the last promotion place. Villa are 5th in the table after gaining 36 points from 20 games, a point above 6th placed Derby County and a point below 3rd and 4th placed Bristol City and Sheffield United.

Millwall head into this game after collecting a much needed 3-1 win against Sheffield United to pull out of danger, and are currently 17th. The south-east London club will fancy getting six vital points from two top five clubs in the span of a week. They will be hoping to capitalize on Villa’s growing injury list. The Lions will face another tough opponent in Villa who will be out to recover from the 1-1 draw against Leeds in their last match.

Aston Villa vs Millwall- Match Facts

Villa’s manager Steve Bruce will be seeking to take advantage of a faltering Sheffield United as he takes on an inconsistent Millwall. This should be a routine win for the Birmingham based Villa. The home team are undefeated in their last four matches.

After the win against Sheffield United, Millwall come into this game high confidence after ending their 5 game winless run. However, these sides are the 3rd and the 5th best defensive teams in the division. This could turn into a low scoring match.

Aston Villa vs Millwall- Team News

Steve Bruce will be without Jonathan Kodjia, John Terry, Mile Jedinak, Andre Green and Scott Hogan. Lyden, Murphy and Agbonlahor are likely to miss this class. Probable formation: 4-4-1-1

Byron Webster and Shaun Williams will not be available for the travelling Lions. Probable formation 4-4-2

Aston Villa vs Millwall- Predictions

1×2 Prediction

We are backing Aston Villa to find a way through the Millwall defence. We are backing Villa to earn all the three points here. Aston Villa win is available at odds 1.82

Total goals under/over 2.5

We are forecasting a low scoring match here. We are backing Under 2.5 goals and place a bet on the same.