Barnsley vs Derby-Betting Tips and Predictions

Barnsley are currently 19th in the table and play 6th place Derby County at the Oakwell Stadium. The Tykes have lost their last 4 Championship games heading into this clash and are likely to slip into the relegation spots that manager Paul Heckingbottom has been keen to avoid.

Derby recorded a scrappy 1-0 win over bottom placed Burton, and will try to make two wins in as many games when they face Barnsley here. There has been mounting pressure on the home side’s manager to produce an improved performance and results for a team that has been in freefall. A point here, against a top six side, will be very important if Barnsley are to avoid relegation.

Barnsley vs Derby-Match Facts

Barnsley have lost their last 4 matches. The home team sit just 4 points above the relegation zone. The last 6 meetings in this fixture have produced over 1.5 goals. Barnsley have scored in all the 6 previous meetings while Derby County have failed to score in just one encounter.

Derby County have won 3 of their last 4 matches. They’ll be looking to mount pressure on the sides above them in the table and take advantage of any team that will drop points.

Barnsley vs Derby-Team News

Ryan Hedges and Cameron McGeehan are both available for selection for the home team after missing last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers. Paul Heckingbottom will miss the services of Adam Jackson, Ezekiel Fryers and Lloyd Isgrove due to injuries. Probable formation: 4-1-4-1

Gary Rowett’s side will be without injured Darren Bent, Max Lowe and Jason Shackell. Rusell, who scored the winner against Burton, may start from the bench. As well as Thorne who may be rested for Bradley Johnson. Probable formation: 4-2-3-1

Barnsley vs Derby-Predictions

1X2 Prediction

The Rams should be able to collect all the three points in this game and we are backing them to win this clash. They are available at odds 2.22

Total Goals over/under 2.5 goals.

We are predicting Derby County to score at least two goals. The home team should grab a goal here although our final result at full time we are backing Derby to win. Therefore, we are expecting this match to produce over 2.5 goals available at odds 2.00

And both teams to score at 1.75