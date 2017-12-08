Middlesbrough vs Ipswich- Betting Tips and Predictions

9th placed Middlesbrough take on 7th placed Ipswich at the Riverside Stadium. A win for the Middlesbrough will see them level on points with the travelling Ipswich Town. Ipswich will be looking to close in on 6th placed Derby County who occupy the last playoff spot.

The two teams come into this game in contrasting forms. Ipswich have won their last two games, scoring 5 goals in the process. On the other hand, Middlesbrough have lost their last two games and have conceded 5 goals. While Ipswich build on the two recent wins, Middlesbrough will be looking to earn at least a point in the last 3 games to keep up with the other promotion contenders. This promises to be an entertaining match.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich-Match Facts

Middlesbrough have won the last 2 out of 3 meetings between these two sides at the Riverside Stadium. Only 2 out of the last 6 meetings between Middlesbrough and Ipswich have produced over 2.5 goals and both teams have scored. Middlesbrough are undefeated in the last 5 matches they have played at Riverside Stadium against Ipswich across all competitions. Only Wolves with 41 goals have scored more than Ipswich who have netted 35 times in 20 games.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich-Team News

Gary Monk has no injury or suspension concerns in the build up to this game. David Ayala and Rudy Gestede are now available for selection. Probable formation: 4-2-3-1

Ipswich may be without David McGoldrick, Andre Dozzell, Joe Garner and Luke Hyam. Manager McCarthy might name an unchanged side to the one that beat Nottingham Forest 4-2. Probable formation: 4-2-3-1

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich- Predictions

1×2 Prediction

This promises to be a close tie and Middlesbrough will attempt to take advantage of Ipswich’s poor defence if they are to get any positive result here. We are backing a draw in this match available at odds 3.79.

Total Goals Over/ Under 2.5 Goals

We are predicting a close and low scoring affair here. We are backing under 2.5 goals to be scored in this match available at odds 1.85