Reading vs Cardiff City- Betting Tips and Predictions

Third placed Bristol City’s 2-1 away win against Sheffield United on Friday night saw them cut the gap at the top of the table to 3 points. Cardiff City, second in the table, will be out to restore the 6 point cushion between them and third placed Bristol City. The Welsh side face a tricky and tough opponent who has rediscovered their form. Reading will want to make it three wins in as many games. On their side, Cardiff will try to utilize their defense heading into this game. Cardiff’s defense is the best in the Championship having conceded 13 goals from 20 games.

Cardiff’s recent travels to the Madejski Stadium haven’t produced the desired results, and they will be hoping to replicate their recent form that has seen them win 5 of their last 6 matches. This sets up an entertaining and open match. Bagging all three points here will be important for Cardiff if they are to keep the pressure on Wolves, who play relegation battlers Sunderland on Saturday.

Reading vs Cardiff City- Match Facts

Reading are starting to find their rhythm. The Royals have lost just one of their last 6 matches, a 0-2 defeat by leaders Wolves. Reading have since recorded two consecutive draws and two wins in their most recent games in which they have scored 6 goals.

Cardiff have since gone on a 4 match winning streak since losing 2-1 to Bristol City. Cardiff have only won once in their last 6 games against Reading at the Madejski Stadium. The sides have drawn in 4 of their 6 meetings at Reading. Reading won the last time these two sides played each other. 5 of the last 6 meetings between this sides have seen both sides score.

Reading vs Cardiff City- Team News

Reading’s manager Jaap Stam could stick with the same starting lineup in the fourth consecutive game, continuing the club’s 4 matches unbeaten run. He will miss the services of Garath McCleary, Callum Harriott, Jordan Obita and Joseph Mendes. Probable formation: 4-1-4-1.

Neil Warnock’s could start both Mendez Laing and Omar Bogle here. Rhys Healey, Lee Camp, Kadeem Harris, Kenneth Zahore and Aron Gunnarson are all likely to miss this clash. Probable formation: 4-3-3

Reading vs Cardiff City- Predictions

1X2 Prediction

4 of the previous 6 outings between these sides at Reading have ended in draws. This should be a close encounter and we are backing a draw here available at odds at 3.32

Total Goals Over/ Under 2.5 Goals

We are predicting this game to produce under2.5 goals available at odds 1.70

Correct Score

1-1 at odds 5.00