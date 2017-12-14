Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves- Betting Tips and Predictions.

Sheffield Wednesday host leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Hillsborough Stadium in this 7:45pm Friday night kick off. The Owls are struggling to get their consistency and have managed just 1 win from the last 6 games. Wolves have been in fine form this season winning 15 out of 21 games so far. The travelling Wolves will be looking to get back into winning ways after the surprise barren draw at home against relegation-threatened Sunderland last weekend. A win here will see Nuno Espirito Santo’s side open a 7 point lead before second placed Cardiff play Hull City on Saturday. Sheffield Wednesday are currently in position 15 and a win at home will be a major confidence boost for Carlos Carvalhal’s side.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves- Match Facts

The home team have failed to win any of their last 5 matches. A tie against a Wolves side that is undefeated in 7 matches and have won 6 of the last 7 will be a tricky challenge for the home team. Wolves have not lost any of their last 10 out of 11 games against Sheffield Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium. Wolves have scored the highest number of goals this season, 41 goals, and only Cardiff, with 16 goals, have conceded less goals than Wolves’ with 17.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves- Team News

The Owls might miss the services of striker Forestieri F, Boyd G, and Hutchinson S. who are all injured. Daniel Pudil, Kieran Lee and Adthe Nuhiu will all be pushing to start here. Probable formation: 4-4-2.

Nuno Espirito Santo may be without Ikeme C. (Illness) and Ofusu-Ayeh P. (Injury) but has no other injury or suspension worries heading into this game. The former FC Porto manager is likely to name an unchanged side but will have to decide who starts in midfield between Romain Saiss and Alfred N’diaye. Probable formation: 3-4-3

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves- Match Odds

After the weekend failure to score against a determined Sunderland, Wolves are available at a decent odds of 2.10. The Owls will fancy their chances of sitting tight and frustrating the division’s highest scoring side but given their inconsistency, a defeat here is almost inevitable should Wolves come here firing on all cylinders. Wolves will be keen to cement their lead heading into January 2018 and a win here is on the cards.

Wolves to win available at odds of 2.10 on Bet365

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves-Total Under/Over 2.5 Goals

Both teams have a lot of options in attack. Hooper has scored 10 goals for The Owls this season while Wolves are the Championship’s highest scoring side having scored 41 times. We are backing this encounter to produce over 2.5 goals.

Over 2.5 goals available at odds of 2.05 on Bet365

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves- Correct Score

Sunderland’s resolute defending ended Wolves’ six game winning run but the side are unbeaten in the last seven games. We are backing Wolves to collect all the three points at fulltime. A big win margin looks likely and we are predicting a 1-3 win.

Correct Score 1-3 available at odds of 17.00 on Bet365

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves- Goalscorer

Against Sunderland, Wolves failed to score for the first time since September. Playing against a struggling side that is lacking creativity, Wolves’ topscorer Leo Bonatini has a chance to get his name on the score sheet. Bonatini has netted 12 times and is the division’s top scorer, Sheffield United’s Leon Clarke has scored 14 times.

Bonatini to score anytime at odds on Bet365