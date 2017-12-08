Wolves vs Sunderland- Betting Tips and Predictions

Championship Leaders Wolves host relegation-threatened Sunderland at the Molineux Stadium. Nunes Espirito Santo’s side will be looking to continue Sunderland’s woes and open the gap at the top of the log. Wolves have 47 points from 20 games, 4 points clear of second-placed Cardiff who travel to Reading on Monday night.

Struggling Sunderland find themselves on the wrong end of the table. Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, the Black Cats find themselves caught up in yet another relegation battle. Hopes among the supporters that the club would make a quick return to the Premier League like their city rivals Newcastle United have faded away. Chris Coleman’s side have only recorded two wins from 20 games, the latest coming as a 2-0 win against bottom placed Burton. Facing one of the strongest teams in the league, any positive result here will be an achievement to the injury-ravaged Sunderland.

Wolves vs Sunderland-Match Facts

Wolves are on a six match winning streak. Santo’s side have not recorded a draw in their last 13 matches. Wolves have won the previous 4 out 5 meetings between this sides. They have won their last 3 home games against the Black Cats. The last three games between this sides have produced over 2.5 goals and Wolves have scored at least 2 goals.

Wolves vs Sunderland-Team News

After missing the 1-0 win against Birmingham City through suspension, Ruben Neves will be available for selection here and is likely to start at the heart of the midfield. Manager Santo has no other suspension or injury concerns. Probable formation 3-4-3.

For the travelling Sunderland, Callum McManaman is sidelined after picking up a red card against Reading for a handball. Jonathan Williams, Lamine Kone, Josh Maja and Watmore are likely to miss this clash due to injuries. Probable formation 4-2-3-1.

Wolves vs Sunderland- Predictions

1X2 prediction

This should a routine win for Wolves available at odds 1.40. Wolves should be able to see off struggling Sunderland and collect all three points here.

Total Goals Over/Under2.5

This game should produce goals and we are backing over 2.5 goals available at odds 1.75

Longshot bet: Wolves win and Over 2.5 goals 2.10

Anytime Goalscorer

Wolves’ Bonatini has scored 12 goals in the League so far this season. We are backing him bag at least a goal here.