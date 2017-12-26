Aberdeen vs Partick Thistle – Betting Tips and Predictions

Following their 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park last weekend, Aberdeen will be keen to return to the winning ways when Partick Thistle visit Pittodrie on Wednesday evening.

The defeat to the Hoops ended Dons’ run of three consecutive wins and also their title hopes. However, they still occupy the second spot in the league table with 39 points from 20 games.

Dons sit only three points ahead of Rangers, but can they cement their grip on the second spot heading into the New Year?

The hosts certainly boast of an impressive record against Partick in the recent years, and we think that they will comfortably grab three points at home on Wednesday.

Partick narrowly defeated Hamilton at home on the weekend to register their only fourth win of the season. The 1-0 win helped them move off the bottom of the table. They currently occupy the 11th spot with 17 points and are just one point above bottom-placed Ross County.

The visitors have lost their last six league meetings with Aberdeen and suffered a 3-4 home defeat against their opponents earlier this season.

Aberdeen vs Partick Thistle – Match Facts

Partick haven’t managed to defeat Aberdeen since the 2013-14 season. In the last 11 meetings between the two sides, the Dons have won nine, and two games have ended in draws.

Partick have the worst defence in the league, and they have conceded 36 goals in their 20 games this season.

The visitors are yet to win an away game this season, and they have managed only one clean sheet on the road.

Aberdeen vs Partick Thistle – Team News

The hosts are expected to have Ryan Christies available for this game, while for the visitors, Gary Fraser is expected to miss the trip to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen vs Partick Thistle – Match Odds

The Dons are huge favourites to win at home, and they are available at their best odds of 2/5 at BetVictor. This preview is backing a comfortable home win as the prediction for this fixture.

A draw is available at 18/5 odds at William Hill, and an away win can get you 19/2 odds at Bwin.

Aberdeen vs Partick Thistle – Correct Score Odds

We are going for a 3-0 home win in this fixture, and this prediction is priced at the best odds of 8/1 at BetVictor.

Aberdeen vs Partick Thistle – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Dons top-scorer Adam Rooney is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 5/4 at PaddyPower. We are backing winger Gary Mackay-Steven as our prediction in this game, and you can back him at 11/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

Aberdeen vs Partick Thistle – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

In this market, our pick is over 2.5 goals in the game, and our prediction can get you even odds at Bet365.