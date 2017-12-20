Arsenal vs Liverpool – Betting Tips and Predictions

What a way to kick off the proceedings in Premier League this week! Arsenal will host their top-four rivals Liverpool in a crucial league game at Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

Both sides are separated only by a solitary point in the league table. The Reds currently occupy the fourth spot in the table with 34 points and the Gunners are just a spot behind with 33 points.

Coming into the game, the Reds are on a far better run of form as they are unbeaten in their last nine league games with six wins and three draws. Meanwhile, the Gunners put an end to a winless run of three league games with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Newcastle United last weekend.

The North London side suffered an embarrassing 4-0 drubbing in the reverse fixture earlier this season, but they would be hopeful of a much better performance at their home ground. The Gunners have dropped points in a home game only once this season, and that was in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United earlier this month.

During midweek, the hosts were also involved in the League Cup, and a totally changed side claimed a 1-0 win over West Ham to secure their way in the last-four of the tournament.

Arsenal vs Liverpool – Match Facts

The Gunners have lost their last three league games against Liverpool, and they are winless in last five meetings.

The Gunners have conceded a total of 14 goals in their last four league meetings with the Reds.

The visitors have lost only twice this season. Only Manchester City have done better with zero defeats this season.

Arsenal vs Liverpool – Team News

Olivier Giroud suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday, and he won’t be available for the hosts on Friday. Aaron Ramsey is also ruled out with a hamstring problem and Santi Cazorla is a long-term absence.

The visitors will be without Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne, and the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Joel Matip are major doubts for the trip to North London.

Arsenal vs Liverpool – Match Odds

This game is a tough one to call, but according to the bookmakers, the hosts are slight favourites to claim a win at their best odds of 6/4 at BetVictor. An away win is available at 9/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

However, we are going for a draw in the game, and our prediction is available at 13/5 odds at Bet365.

Arsenal vs Liverpool – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market, and its available at 15/2 odds at William Hill. We are instead backing a 2-2 draw as our prediction, and you can find this outcome at its best odds of 11/1 at the same website.

Arsenal vs Liverpool – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is the favourite to score at his best odds of 11/8 at Betfred. Alexis Sanchez is close behind the French striker and is available at 17/11 odds. However, we are backing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as our prediction in this game. The Egyptian, who already has 14 league goals this season, is available at 13/8 odds at Betfred.

Arsenal vs Liverpool – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Last four meetings between these two sides have ended with at least four goals, and we are backing 3.5+ goals in this game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at 11/8 odds at BetVictor.