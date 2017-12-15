Arsenal vs Newcastle United – betting tips and predictions

Arsenal are without a win in their last three league games and they will be desperate to pick up three points when they host Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Following the midweek draw at West Ham, the Gunners have dropped down to the seventh spot in the league table and now find themselves 19 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City. But they remain very much in contention for the top-four, and only one point separates them from fourth-placed Tottenham.

Alexandre Lacazette made only a late appearance against the Hammers, and he should start on Saturday.

The Magpies will come into this game on the back of a terrible run of form. They have picked up just one point from their last eight games and have dropped down to the sixteenth spot on the league table.

Only one point separates them from the drop zone and based on their current form, they have become one of the favourites to go down this season.

During midweek, Newcastle lost 1-0 to Everton whilst losing midfielder Jonjo Shelvey to a late red card.

The Gunners completed a 1-0 double over the Magpies in the 2015-16 Premier League season.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United – Match Facts

The Gunners are currently on a nine-game winning run against the Magpies in the league.

The Magpies haven’t managed a win over the Gunners since the 2010-11 Premier League season.

Arsenal have lost only one home game this season – a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in their last home game.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United – Team News

Aaron Ramsey and Shkodran Mustafi are likely to miss the game while Santi Cazorla is a long-term injury absence.

Jack Wilshere is expected to retain his spot in the starting eleven in the absence of Ramsey.

For the visitors, Jonjo Shelvey is suspended due to his red card in the midweek.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United – Match Odds

The Gunners have enjoyed a quite an impeccable record against the Magpies in the recent years, and understandably, they are huge favourites to win the game at 3/11 odds at Unibet.

A draw is available at 11/2 odds at BetVictor, and an away win is highly unlikely with 13/1 odds at Bet365.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Gunners is the most likely result in the betting market, and you can get 13/2 odds for it at Bet365. We are going for a comfortable 3-0 win for Arsenal, and you can back this prediction at 15/2 odds at Bet365.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Olivier Giroud is available at ¾ odds, but we are backing his compatriot Alexandre Lacazette as our prediction at the same odds at BetVictor.

For the visitors, Dwight Gayle is available at 7/2 odds at Betfred.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see the Gunners at least a couple of goals at their home, and we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction. This bet is available at ½ odds at Coral.