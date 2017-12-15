Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Betting Tips and Predictions

Bournemouth came up short during the midweek as they lost 1-0 at Manchester United, but they would be looking to cause an upset when Liverpool visit Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The Cherries are without a win in their last five league games, but they have lost only twice in that run. They sit in the 14th spot, but they find themselves just a couple of points clear of the drop zone.

Last season, the Cherries picked up a last-minute 4-3 win in the corresponding fixture, and they would be inspired to repeat the feat on Sunday.

The Reds come into the game on the back of a frustrating goalless draw against West Bromwich at home. Goals have dried up for the Merseysiders in the recent weeks, and they have managed only one in their last two games.

After picking up just two points from their last two fixtures, the Reds find themselves in the fifth spot with 31 points.

Last season, the Reds failed to pick up a win against their opponents, as the corresponding game ended in a 4-3 defeat, and they could only manage a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Match Facts

Last season, both fixtures between these two sides witnessed a total of 11 goals.

The Reds have lost only two league games this season, but they have drawn seven games out of 17.

The visitors are undefeated in their last eight league games.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Team News

Eddie Howe doesn’t have any new injury concerns ahead of the game, but Tyrone Mings and Brad Smith are set to miss the game with their respective injuries.

For the Reds, Simon Mignolet could return to the starting eleven after recovering from a swollen ankle. In Mignolet’s absence, Loris Karius played in the draw with the Baggies.

Alberto Moreno (ankle), Joel Matip (adductor) and Nathaniel Clyne (back) are unavailable, and striker Daniel Sturridge (hamstring) is a doubt.

Adam Lallana is set to make his way into the squad and could make his first appearance of the season.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Match Odds

The Reds are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 8/15 at Bet365. We can see the Cherries pulling a draw from this fixture, and we are backing on a draw as our prediction. This bet is available at 19/5 odds at BetVictor.

A home win is available at 11/2 odds at Bet365.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 Liverpool win is the most likely result at 8/1 odds in the betting market. However, we are going for a 2-2 draw in this fixture, and you can back our prediction at its best odds of 16/1 at Bet365.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Mohamed Salah is the favourite to score in the game at 24/23 odds at Unibet. The Egyptian has been in tremendous scoring form since his move to Anfield, and we are backing him as our prediction to score in the game. Sadio Mane also makes for a good option at 13/10 odds at Coral.

For the hosts, Callum Wilson and Jermain Defoe are both available at 11/4 odds at SportingBet.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing this to be a high-scoring fixture, and we are expecting to see at least three goals in the game. You can back 2.5+ goals in the game at the best odds of 8/13 at Betfair.