Brighton and Hove Albion vs Watford – Betting Tips and Predictions

Brighton and Watford have struggled to pick up a win in the recent weeks, and hence, their upcoming clash at Amex Stadium holds added significance for both.

The Seagulls looked promising against Burnley last week, but they could only manage a goalless draw at home. As things stand, the Seagulls are winless in their last seven league games and are placed 13th in the league table.

Only three points separate them from the drop-zone, and they would be eager to increase that gap on Saturday.

Chris Hughton’s side couldn’t have hoped for a better time to play Watford. The Hornets are going through a slump, and have picked up just one point from their last five league games.

Watford suffered an embarrassing 4-1 home defeat to Huddersfield Town last week, and they find themselves placed tenth on the table. The London side have struggled with disciplinary problems of late, and they have ended their last three games with ten men.

Marco Silva would be hoping for a more disciplined performance from his players against the Seagulls, but we don’t see them getting a win in this fixture.

This would be the second Premier League meeting between these two sides. Earlier this season, both sides played out a goalless draw at Vicarage Road.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Watford – Match Facts

Watford are winless in their last six league meetings with the Seagulls.

The Seagulls have managed to score just one goal in their last six league fixtures.

The Hornets have lost four of their last five games on the road.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Watford – Team News

Brighton have almost a fully-fit squad, and veteran midfielder Steve Sidwell would be the only absence for them.

The Hornets will be without three players due to suspensions. Troy Deeney, Tom Cleverly, and Marvin Zeegelaar are all set to miss the game after picking up red cards in the recent weeks.

Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes, Stefano Okaka, Nathaniel Chalobah, Craig Cathcart and Tommie Hoban remain sidelined, while Miguel Britos and Issac Success are doubts.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Watford – Match Odds

This game is a tough one to call, but the hosts are slight favourites to win in the betting market at their best odds of 17/10 at BetVictor. Watford are struggling with injuries, suspensions and poor form at the moment, and we don’t see them getting anything from this game. We are backing a home win as our prediction in this game.

A Watford win is available at 2/1 odds at Betfred, and a draw can get you 9/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Watford – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at 23/4 odds at 10Bet. However, we are backing a 1-0 home win at the best odds of 15/2 at Bet365.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Watford – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Brighton striker Glenn Murray is the favourite to score at 9/4 odds at Sportingbet, and we are backing him as our prediction to score in the game.

For the visitors, Andre Gray is available at his best odds of 5/2 at PaddyPower.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Watford – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are not hoping to see too many goals in this game, and we have picked under 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. You can back this bet at the best odds of 7/10 at BetVictor.