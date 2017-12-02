Brighton vs. Liverpool- Betting Tips and Predictions

10th placed Brighton host Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in a match that will be interesting to watch given the defensive problems of both teams. Brighton and Liverpool are both poor at defending set pieces and aerial duels. However, Liverpool have a potent attacking machine in Salah, Mane, Coutinho and Firmino that can humiliate any defense on their day. Liverpool head into this game on the back of a good recent run of form and will be looking to make it 5 wins in 6 games. A win in this match could see Jurgen Klopps’s side replace Arsenal, who are due to play Manchester United later in the day, in the top four.

Brighton, a side that many would have expected to be in the relegation battle, have performed well so far and will be looking to get any positive result from this game. It will be a tricky test for Liverpool against a side who lost narrowly against Manchester United. Liverpool have often struggled to beat deep seated defenses especially by mid-table teams.

Brighton vs. Liverpool -Match Facts

Brighton have registered one loss in their last seven games although that run has only produced two wins. Brighton have drawn the last four Premier League matches they have played at home.

Liverpool lost 4-1 against Spurs in September and have since gone on a 7 game unbeaten streak winning 5 games in the process. The reds have scored a total of 20 goals and conceded 5 goals. Liverpool’s Mo Salah is the top scorer having found the back of the net 12 times this season. 7 out of Liverpool’s 8 away Premier League matches have produced over 2.5 goals. The side has not lost in the last 9 out of 10 Premier League games.

Brighton vs. Liverpool –Team News

Brighton’s Steve Sidwell will miss this clash through injury. Gaetan Bong remains doubtful having missed the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace after taking a knock. Preferred formation: 4-4-2

Adam Bogdan and Nathaniel Clyne are the long term injury casualties for the travelling reds. Joel Matip has also picked up a thigh injury and could be out until New Year. This means Ragnar Klavan could feature in this match. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Coutinho, Henderson, Sturridge, Milner and Robertson will all be pushing to start against Chris Hughton’s side.

Brighton vs. Liverpool- Predictions

1×2 Prediction.

Liverpool should have the quality, depth, and experience needed to break down Brighton’s defense. Liverpool are available to win at odds 1.55.

Total Goals Over/ Under 2.5

Liverpool’s defense is not yet sorted out and they rarely keep a cleansheet. Several times this season, the reds have let leads slip through their fingers. Over 1.5 goals in this game is a solid bet at 1.25 for an acca. While over 2.5 goals at odds 1.75 is decent bet.

Scorers.

Anytime Goal scorers:

Mohammed Salah @ 2.00

Sadio Mane @ 2.50

Longshot

First half Over 1.5 goals @ 2.50