Burnley vs Tottenham – Betting Tips and Predictions

Burnley would be far from underdogs when they host Tottenham at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Ahead of Spurs’ trip, the Clarets find themselves a point and a place better than their opponents. The hosts currently occupy the sixth spot with 32 points, and they could further improve their league position with a win on Saturday.

The Clarets have picked up seven points from their last three games, and last weekend, they claimed a goalless draw at Brighton.

Spurs find themselves in the seventh spot, and they can’t afford to drop any more points in the race for top-four places. They could only manage a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Wembley Stadium, and the game at Moor would be an even bigger hurdle for them.

The North London side have managed just two wins in their last seven league games, and last weekend, they were embarrassed by Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

After competing for the league title last season, Spurs have been underwhelming this season, and they must quickly improve their form if they want to stay in contention for the European places.

Last season, Spurs claimed a double over the Clarets, and the corresponding fixture ended in a 0-2 win for them.

Burnley vs Tottenham – Match Facts

Burnley’s only Premier League win over Tottenham came during the 2009-10 season.

Since then, Spurs are undefeated in five league meetings with the Clarets with three wins and two draws.

Spurs have picked up just one point from their last five away games in Premier League.

Burnley vs Tottenham – Team News

The Clarets will be without suspended James Tarkowski, and Stephen Ward is also a doubt. Robbie Brady and goalkeeper Tom Heaton are long-term injury concerns in Sean Dyche’s squad.

The visitors will be without Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld, but summer-signing Davinson Sanchez will return after serving a three-game suspension.

Burnley vs Tottenham – Match Odds

Despite their poor-form, Spurs are huge favourites to win and are available at their best odds of 8/15 at Skybet. However, Spurs are without a win in their last five away games, and hence, we are going for a draw as our prediction in this fixture. A draw would get you 13/4 odds at Unibet.

A home win is also an attractive proposition at 6/1 odds at Bet365.

Burnley vs Tottenham – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Spurs win is the most probable outcome in the market at 5/1 odds at Bet365, but we are backing a 1-1 draw as our prediction at the best odds of 15/2 at the same bookmaker.

Burnley vs Tottenham – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Spurs striker Harry Kane is the favourite to score in the game, and you can find him at 10/11 odds at PaddyPower. This preview is backing the England international as our prediction to score in the game.

For the hosts, Chris Wood is the favourite to score at 7/2 odds at Unibet.

Burnley vs Tottenham – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Five out of Burnley’s last six league games have ended with less than 2.5 goals, and hence, we are backing the same as our prediction. This bet is available at its best odds of 4/5 at BetVictor.