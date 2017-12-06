Burnley vs Watford – betting tips and predictions

Two surprise packages of this season will go head-to-head when Burnley host Watford at Turf Moor on Saturday. With only three points separating the two sides, this game makes for an intriguing battle between the two sides.

After losing just two of their opening 12 fixtures, the Clarets have lost two out of the last three, but they still find themselves in a respectable seventh spot with 25 points. Last week, Sean Dyche’s side lost 1-0 at Leicester City, and in their last home fixture, they had lost 1-0 to Arsenal.

The Clarets have conceded only 12 goals this season, and that means they have the best defence in the league behind Manchester clubs this season.

In quite a contrast, Watford have been playing attacking football this season, and they have scored 25 goals – sixth highest in the league and better than Tottenham. Burnley have conceded more than one goal only on two occasions this season, thus, scoring goals would be the key for the Hornets on Saturday.

Watford are eighth in the table with 22 points and last week, they claimed a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Tottenham at home.

Last season, the Hornets claimed a 2-1 win over their opponents in their home game, but the corresponding fixture ended 2-0 in favour of the Clarets.

Burnley vs Watford – Match Facts

Both sides have played each other only twice in the history of Premier League.

The Clarets have the worst attack in the top half of the league table with only 14 goals this season.

The Hornets haven’t won at Turf Moor since the 2003-04 Championship season.

Burnley vs Watford – Team News

For the hosts, Jonathan Walters and Tom Heaton are long-term injury concerns. The likes of Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Matt Lowton and Dean Marney are doubts for the game.

The Hornets have quite a lengthy injury-list at the moment as they will be without Isaac Success, Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul, Craig Cathcart and Tommie Hoban for this fixture. Miguel Britos and Kiko Femenia are also doubts for this game.

Burnley vs Watford – Match Odds

The Clarets are slight favourites to win this game, and they are available at their best odds of 17/11 at Unibet. This preview is backing a draw in this fixture, and you can bet on our prediction at 11/5 odds at Bet365.

An away win can get you 11/5 odds at BetVictor.

Burnley vs Watford – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in the correct score market, according to bookmakers. We are backing the same scoreline as our prediction, and this bet is available at its best odds of 23/4 at 10Bet.

Burnley vs Watford – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Clarets striker Chris Wood is the favourite to score at his best odds of 24/13 at Unibet. We are backing the New Zealand striker as our prediction. Sam Vokes is also a decent option at 28/13 odds at the same website.

For the visitors, Troy Deeney is the favourite to score at 5/2 odds at Paddypower.

Burnley vs Watford – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

With Burnley involved, we don’t expect to see too many goals in this fixture. We are going for less than 2.5 goals in the game, and our prediction can get you 4/6 odds at Betfair.