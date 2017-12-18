Carabao Cup QuarterFinals: Leicester City vs Manchester City- Betting Tips and Predictions

Leicester City vs Manchester City- Betting Tips and Predictions

Leicester City host on-form Manchester City at the King Power Stadium for the second Carabao Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday Night. High flying Manchester City will be looking bring their fine league form here as they seek a slot in the Semifinals draw to be held on Wednesday 20th December. In the previous round, Leicester City saw off Leeds United 3-1 while Manchester City saw off a determined Wolves through post match penalties after a goalless match.

Leicester City vs Manchester City- Match Facts

Leicester’s good run of from was halted by a 0-3 defeat to Crystal Palace last time out and another defeat is on the cards here for the home team. Manchester City have only tasted defeat once this season. Pep Guardiola’s side have won the last two encounters between these two sides scoring over 1.5 goals on each occasion. Manchester City comfortably beat Tottenham Hostpur 4-1 last time out and are on course to continue their winning form here.

Leicester City vs Manchester City- Team News

Aleksandar Dragovic, Andy King, Leonardo Ulloa, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Daniel Amartey will all be hoping to start here for the Foxes. Adrien Silva is ineligible while Wilfred Ndidi is suspended. Matty James and Robert Huth are both out injured.

Phil Foden, Danilo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Yaya Touré, Tosin Adarabioyo and Claudio Bravo will all be hoping to get some minutes here. David Silva, Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy are all ruled out for Manchester City

Leicester City vs Manchester City- Match Odds

Liverpool exited this competition at the hands of Leicester City and the Foxes will fancy their chances of throwing out another heavyweight. Pep Guardiola is expected to make changes here but his side are still favorites to advance by securing a win here.

Manchester City to win at odds of 9/20 on Bet365

Leicester City vs Manchester City- Total Under/Over 2.5 Goals

Manchester City have been scoring goals for fun this season and they are the highest scoring side in the Premier League this season. Although Leicester have improved since Claude Puel took over from Craig Shakespeare, we are backing this to be a high scoring match.

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 8/15 on Bet365.

Leicester City vs Manchester City- Correct Score

The traveling Citizens have been on another level this season and that form should continue here. Pep Guardiola’s side went down in the record books for winning 15 consecutive EPL matches. The much-changed side is expected here and Leicester may also field a weakened side as they face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester City to win 1-3 at odds of 10/1 on Bet365