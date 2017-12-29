Chelsea vs Stoke City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Chelsea were comfortable in their 2-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day, and they will be eyeing another three points when Stoke City visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Blues manager Antonio Conte has already conceded the title, but his side have been decent in the recent weeks and they find themselves just a point behind second-placed Manchester United.

The West London side, unbeaten in their last four league fixtures, have taken maximum points from their last six home games. Another three points on Saturday could see them clinch the second spot from Manchester United, who will be playing Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Potters will come to Stamford Bridge having picked up four points from their last two games. They have managed to put up a small gap between themselves and the bottom three, and currently, find themselves in the 13th spot with 20 points.

Nevertheless, only three points separate them from the drop zone, and we don’t see them getting anything from this fixture.

Mark Hughes’ players have particularly struggled on the road this season, and have picked up just one away win – at Watford in October.

Last season, the Blues completed a double over the Potters, and they also claimed an emphatic 4-0 win at Britannia Stadium earlier this season.

Chelsea vs Stoke City – Match Facts

The Potters have managed just one win in their last eight Premier League meetings with the Blues. 1W 1D 6L

Chelsea have conceded just a solitary goal in their last five home league games.

Stoke have the worst defence in the league this season as they have conceded 41 goals in 20 games.

Chelsea vs Stoke City – Team News

Defender David Luiz is still sidelined for the hosts, while Andreas Christensen and Charly Musonda are doubts for this game.

The Potters will be without Kurt Zouma, who is ineligible to play against his parent club. Bruno Martins Indi and Stephen Ireland are out, while Eric Pieters, Ryan Shawcross, and Glen Johnson are doubts for the fixture.

Chelsea vs Stoke City – Match Odds

The hosts are obvious favourites to win and don’t promise much return on money at the best odds of 2/11 at Skybet. However, we are going for a home win as our prediction.

A draw can get you 15/2 odds at Bet365, and a Stoke win can get you 19/1 odds at Paddypower.

Chelsea vs Stoke City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Blues is the most likely result in the betting market, and we are going for the same as our prediction in this game. This outcome is available at the best odds of 6/1 at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Stoke City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Blues striker Alvaro Morata is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 7/10 at BetVictor. Eden Hazard is also a good option at 39/40 odds at Unibet, and we are backing him as our prediction.

For the visitors, Peter Crouch is available at 21/4 odds at Unibet.

Chelsea vs Stoke City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Four out of Chelsea’s last five home games have ended with under 3.5 goals, and hence, we are backing this bet as our prediction. You can bet on under 3.5 goals at the best odds of 7/10 at BetVictor.