Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth – betting tips and predictions

After opening the season with seven defeats without scoring a goal, Crystal Place have displayed much more resilience and fight in the recent weeks. This Saturday, the South London club will host Bournemouth at Selhurst Park.

The arrival of Roy Hodgson at the club has certainly had an impact, and the Eagles have lost only two of their last eight fixtures. As things stand, Palace find themselves 18th in the table and only three points behind the safety line.

In their last two fixtures, Palace have managed goalless draws against Brighton and West Brom on the road. In their last home fixture, they picked up a 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Bournemouth will come into the game on the back of a 1-1 home draw against Southampton. Like Palace, the Cherries also struggled in the opening weeks of the season, but they have picked up some decent results of late, and have climbed up to the 15th spot on the table.

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, but Palace claimed a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at Vitality Stadium.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth – Match Facts

Both sides have played each other four times in Premier League with one win for each side and two draws.

Palace have never won a Premier League game against the Cherries at Selhurst Park. 1D1L

Palace have the joint-worst attack in the league as they have scored only eight goals this season.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth – Team News

The Eagles will be without Connor Wickham, Lee Chung-Yong, James Tomkins and Wayne Hennessey for the game. The likes of Yohan Cabaye and Scott Dann are doubts for this fixture.

The visitors will be without Tyrone Mings and Brad Smith for this fixture.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth – Match Odds

In the betting market, Palace are favourites to claim a home win at the best odds of 30/29 at Unibet. Our preview is going for a draw in this fixture, and you can back this prediction at 5/2 odds at Bet365.

A Bournemouth win is available at 41/13 odds at Unibet.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth – Correct Score Odds

According to the betting market, a 1-1 draw is the most favourite outcome at 6/1 odds.

Palace have been a part of two 2-2 draws in their last three home fixtures, and we are backing a repeat of the same scoreline as our prediction for this game. A 2-2 draw is available at its best odds of 16/1 at William Hill.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Palace striker Christian Benteke is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at 2/1 odds at Paddypower. We are backing Wilfried Zaha as our prediction, and he is available at 23/10 odds at the same website.

For the visitors, Callum Wilson is the favourite to score at 12/5 odds at Betfair.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in this fixture, and we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction in this fixture. This bet is available at 11/10 odds at BetVictor.