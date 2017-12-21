Everton vs Chelsea – Betting Tips and Predictions

Everton are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and on Saturday, they face another tough test as Chelsea visit Goodison Park.

The Toffees have looked like a totally changed side under manager Sam Allardyce, and have picked up 13 points from their last five league games. In their last league game, the Toffees claimed a 3-1 win over Swansea City, and on the back of their recent results, they have climbed up to ninth onot in the table. The Merseysiders would be hopeful of another decent performance this weekend.

Chelsea have won back-to-back league games following their unexpected loss against West Ham United. The West London side currently find themselves in the third spot with 38 points. During the midweek, a number of senior Chelsea players were also involved in League Cup action and that could force manager Antonio Conte to rest some of them on Saturday.

The Blues will also miss striker Alvaro Morata for the game as the Spanish striker is suspended after picking up a yellow against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Earlier this season, Chelsea registered a 2-0 league win over Everton at Stamford Bridge, and they also managed a 2-1 League Cup win over the same opponents in October.

Everton vs Chelsea – Match Facts

The Toffees have conceded only two goals in their last five league games while keeping three clean sheets.

Chelsea have won only one of their last three away league fixtures.

Chelsea have won their last three league fixtures against the Toffees without conceding a goal and scoring ten.

Everton vs Chelsea – Team News

Everton have no new injury concern, but they are expected to be without Seamus Coleman, Ross Barkley, Yannick Bolasie, Leighton Baines and Ramiro Funes Mori.

The visitors will be without suspended Alvaro Morata while defender David Luiz is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Everton vs Chelsea – Match Odds

The visitors are huge favourites to claim a win, and they are available at their best odds of 4/6 at Coral. We don’t expect the Toffees to lose in this fixture, and hence, we are backing a draw as our prediction in this fixture. This outcome is available at 29/10 odds at Unibet.

A home win is available at 26/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Everton vs Chelsea – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Chelsea win is the most probable outcome in the betting market at 6/1 odds at Bet365. However, we are backing a 1-1 draw as our prediction at the best odds of 7/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Everton vs Chelsea – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

In the absence of Morata, Michy Batshuayi is the favourite to score at 11/8 odds. However, we think that Eden Hazard is a much better pick at 7/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

We are backing Wayne Rooney as our prediction to score and you can back him at his best odds of 13/4 at Unibet.

Everton vs Chelsea – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this fixture, and we are backing less than 2.5 goals as our prediction at the best odds of 4/5 at BetVictor.