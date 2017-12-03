Five key things we learned from Premier League this week

We witnessed the 15th round of the current Premier League season this weekend, and there were a number of key observations to be made.

In the biggest result of the weekend, Arsenal lost 3-1 to Manchester United at home despite producing a commendable attacking display. Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool also won their respective games, but Tottenham once again faltered.

Here’s our take on five key takeaways from Premier League week 15.

1. Manchester City are making a habit of late winners

City have not been playing their best football for past few weeks, but they just seem averse to losing this season. The Citizens have made it a habit of snatching a win in the dying minutes of games. After clinching late 2-1 wins against Huddersfield Town and Southampton in their last two games, City once again scored a late goal to defeat West Ham 2-1 on Sunday.

Can City keep doing this, or a slump is nearby for them?

2. Tottenham’s troubles keep getting worse

Spurs could only manage a 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday, and they have claimed only one win in their last six games. A title challenge looks like a distant dream, and manager Mauricio Pochettino must now focus on getting his side back to winning ways.

Is this the start of a premature end to yet another project at the North London club?

3. Manchester United cemented themselves as main-challengers to City ahead of the derby

Jose Mourinho’s side registered a hugely significant 3-1 win at Arsenal on Saturday. Many would say that the Gunners were the better side in the game, but they find themselves seven points behind United on the table.

Next Sunday, United host City at Old Trafford, and by claiming a win at Emirates Stadium, they have provided themselves with an opportunity to blow the title race wide open.

4. Swansea City are in a lot of trouble

After losing 2-1 at Stoke City on Saturday, the Swans find themselves bottom-of-the-table with just nine points. The Swans are without a win in their last seven league games and based on current form, they are the worst side in the league. Paul Clement needs to change things very soon, otherwise, he is very likely to be the next manager to get sacked in the league.

5. Sam Allardyce made a winning start as Everton manager

Things are looking up once again for the Toffees. The Merseysiders have lost only once in their last five league games, and have climbed up to tenth in the table. On Saturday, Sam Allardyce made a winning start to his life as an Everton manager as his side claimed a 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town.

However, there is still doubt over whether it is too late for the Toffees to re-launch their challenge for European places this season.