Hearts vs Hibernian – Betting Tips and Predictions

Hearts would be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they host their Edinburgh rivals Hibernian at Tynecastle on Wednesday evening.

Following their historic 4-0 win over Celtic, Hearts played out a goalless draw at St Johnstone last weekend. The hosts, unbeaten in their last seven league games, have been rising steadily up the table in the recent weeks.

Ahead of the Edinburgh derby, Hearts find themselves in the fifth spot with 28 points from 20 games. The hosts are five points behind their rivals at present, and they would be eager to reduce that gap during midweek.

Hibs will come into the game on the back of a 2-1 home win over bottom-of-table Ross County. That win followed what was a difficult run of games against the likes of Celtic, Rangers, and Aberdeen.

Overall, Neil Lennon’s side have picked up just eight points from their last six games. The visitors currently sit in the fourth spot with 33 points from their share of games.

This game is a tough one to call, but we are slightly inclining towards a Hearts win as they have won their last three home games – against Motherwell, Dundee and Celtic – without conceding a goal.

Earlier this season, Hibs registered a 1-0 win over Hearts at Easter Road.

Hearts vs Hibernian – Match Facts

Hibs have lost only once on the road this season – a 1-4 defeat o Aberdeen in their last away game.

Behind Celtic, Hearts have the second-best home form this season.

The visitors have drawn their last three visits to Tynecastle, and they are without a win in their last six visits.

Hearts vs Hibernian – Team News

Hearts are expected to be without Don Cowie through an injury, while Harry Cochrane is serving a suspension.

The visitors will be without Liam Fontaine for their trip to Tynecastle.

