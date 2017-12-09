Hibernian vs Celtic- Betting Tips and Predictions

League leaders and defending champions Celtic take their hunt for a 7th consecutive Scotland Premiership title to Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh. This match comes on the back a dismissal performance by The Hoops who failed to qualify from their UEFA Champions League group. Brendan Rogers’ men have dropped to the UEFA Europa League. In the domestic league, Celtic continue their domination as they sit 4 points clear at the top of the table after collecting 37 points from 15 games. The Celts also still have a game in hand. 4th placed Hibernian have not won any of the last 6 meetings between these two sides. Hibs have scored at least one goal in their last seven matches. Celtic have not lost any of their last 54 Scotland Premiership matches and have scored at least a goal in the last 59 league matches.

Hibernian vs Celtic-Match Facts

Hibernian have registered over 2.5 goals in their last 3 matches against Celtic in all competitions. Hibs last won against Celtic in a 1-0 home victory in 2012. Celtic have been winning at halftime and fulltime in 5 of the previous 7 meetings against Hibernian. At Easter Road Stadium, Celtic have won 9 of their last 11 matches. Hibernian have only lost 1 of their last 6 matches, a 1-2 loss to St. Johnstone.

Hibernian vs Celtic- Team News

Neil Lennon will be without David Gray (Knee Injury), Liam Fontaine (Ankle Injury) Ross Laidlaw (Knee Injury). Brendan Rogers will miss the services of Patrick Roberts who has a thigh injury.

Hibernian vs Celtic- Predictions

1×2 Predictions

The Hoops should collect all the three points in this game. We are backing Celtic to continue their unbeaten league run here. They are available at odds 1.50. Celtic to win both at halftime and fulltime is available at odds 2.20

Total Goals Over/ Under 2.5 Goals

This fixture should produce goals. Celtic are the leading scorers in the league having scored 36 goals in 15 games. Brendan Rogers will want to get over the 1-0 defeat to Anderlecht in the Champions League.

Over 2.5 goals is available at odds of 1.70

Both teams to score is available at odds of 1.80

Longshot: Celtic win and over 2.5 goals at of 2.12

Over2.5 goals and both teams to score at of 2.13