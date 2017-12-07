Huddersfield Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion – betting tips and predictions

It will be a showdown between two new entrants to Premier League when Huddersfield Town host Brighton and Hove Albion at The John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Following a bright start to life in the top-tier football, the Terriers seemed to have gone off the boil in the recent weeks. They are on a four-game losing streak coming into this fixture and currently find themselves in the 16th spot with 15 points from the same number of games.

In their last four fixtures, Huddersfield have scored only one goal, and last weekend, they lost 2-0 at Everton.

The Seagulls are only two points better off than their opponents and find themselves in the 12th spot. However, they are winless in their last four league fixtures.

Chris Hughton’s men were humbled 5-1 at home by Liverpool last weekend, but they did give a good account of themselves in their last game on the road – a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Last season, both sides faced each other in the Championship. The Terriers won the corresponding fixture 3-1, and the reverse fixture ended 1-0 in favour of the Seagulls.

Huddersfield Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Facts

The Terriers have been decent at home this season and have lost only twice in front of the home crowd. Those defeats came against Manchester City and Tottenham.

The Seagulls have scored in each of their three trips to bottom-half sides this season.

Brighton have won only once on their last nine league visits to Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Team News

For the hosts, Phillip Billing, Michael Hefele, and Jon Stankovic will miss the game due to their respective injuries. Van La Parra will miss the game due to his ongoing three-game ban.

Veteran midfielder Steve Sidwell will be the only absentee for the visitors.

Huddersfield Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Odds

The Terriers are slight favourites to win due to home advantage, and you can find them at their best odds of 17/10 at William Hill. An away win can get you 21/10 odds at Unibet.

However, this preview is going for a draw in this fixture, and this prediction is available at 2/1 odds at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome according to the betting market, and its available at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill.

We are backing the same scoreline as our prediction for this market.

Huddersfield Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Brighton striker Glenn Murray is the favourite to score at his best odds of 13/5 at PaddyPower. Tomer Hemed is close behind Murray at 3/1 odds. Murray scored last weekend against Liverpool, and he will be the most prolific goalscorer on the pitch on Saturday with five goals this season. We are backing the 34-year-old as our prediction in this market.

For the hosts, Steve Mounie is the favourite to score at 11/4 odds at PaddyPower.

Huddersfield Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see more than two goals in this fixture, and we are betting on less than 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at ½ odds at PaddyPower.