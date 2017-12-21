Leicester City vs Manchester United – Betting Tips and Predictions

After losing to Manchester City on penalties in League Cup on Tuesday, Leicester City are preparing to host Manchester United at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes have remarkably improved since Claude Puel has taken charge of the club in October, and have made their way to the eighth spot on the table. In fact, prior to their 3-0 capitulation at Crystal Palace last weekend, the Foxes had won their previous four league fixtures.

Following their defeat at Palace, Leicester bowed out to City on penalties in League Cup, and that could influence Puel’s team-selection on Saturday.

United were also involved in League Cup during midweek, but they suffered a big shock as they lost 2-1 to Championship side Bristol City to bow out of the tournament.

The Red Devils occupy the second spot in the table, but they are already 11 points behind their cross-town rivals. Realistically, United can’t afford to drop any more points if they want to sustain a league challenge into the second half of the season.

Last season, United completed a double over the Foxes, and they have already defeated them 2-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Leicester City vs Manchester United – Match Facts

The Foxes have won just one of their last 17 league meetings with the Red Devils.

United are currently on a three-game winning run against the Foxes in the league. During these three games, United have scored nine goals and have conceded just one.

Leicester’s last three league games have ended with over 2.5 goals. For United, three of their last four league fixtures have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Leicester City vs Manchester United – Team News

For the hosts, Wilfred Ndidi is available for selection after serving a one-game ban. However, the Foxes will be without long-term injury-concerns Robert Huth and Matty James.

For the visitors, Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini are doubtful, while Michael Carrick and Eric Bailly are certain to miss.

Leicester City vs Manchester United – Match Odds

United are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 10/11 at Bet365. However, we don’t expect to see the Foxes lose at home, and we are going for a draw as our prediction for this game. Our betting tip is available at 27/10 odds at BetVictor.

A Leicester win can be found at 18/5 odds at Betfred.

Leicester City vs Manchester United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at 13/2 odds at William Hill. We are going for a 2-2 draw instead, and this prediction is available at its best odds of 16/1 at the same bookmaker.

Leicester City vs Manchester United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

United striker Romelu Lukaku is the favourite to score and he is available at his best odds of 25/19 at Unibet. We have decided to back Leicester striker Jamie Vardy as our prediction in this market. Vardy is available at much better odds of 9/4 at Betfred.

Leicester City vs Manchester United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

It’s quite evident from our Match Facts, that this game is likely to end with more than 2.5 goals. Hence, we are backing over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction, and you can back this bet at its best odds of 19/20 at Betfair.