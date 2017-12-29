Liverpool vs Leicester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Liverpool have been one of the best-attacking sides this season, and they once again demonstrated their attacking prowess with a 5-0 demolition of Swansea City on Boxing Day.

It is at the back where Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled, and the Reds have attempted to rectify that by completing the record-signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. However, the Merseysiders would have to do without the Dutchman when Leicester City visit Anfield on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the Reds are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions, and we expect them to extend that run against the Foxes.

Liverpool, who have scored 12 goals in their last three games, sit in the fourth spot with 38 points. Only one point separates them from Tottenham and Arsenal, and hence, it would be vital for them to collect all three points this weekend.

After experiencing a resurgence under Claude Puel, the Foxes appeared to have run out of steam in the recent weeks. In their last three games, they have picked up a solitary point, and they lost 1-2 at Watford on Boxing Day. Although, in their penultimate game, they drew 2-2 at home against Manchester United. Ahead of the visit to Merseyside, the Foxes find themselves in the eighth spot with 27 points.

Earlier this season, the Reds claimed a 3-2 win over Leicester at King Power Stadium.

Liverpool vs Leicester City – Match Facts

Each of last three league meetings between these sides has ended with at least four goals.

The Merseysiders are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool have scored 46 goals in 20 league games at the rate of 2.3 goals/game. Only leaders Manchester City have done better this season.

Liverpool vs Leicester City – Team News

Adam Bogdan, Nathaniel Clyne, and Jordan Henderson are set to miss out for the hosts, and the likes of Alberto Moreno, Daniel Sturridge, and Marko Grujic are doubts for this fixture.

The Foxes will be without Danny Simpson and Robert Huth.

Liverpool vs Leicester City – Match Odds

The Reds are huge favourites to win at their home ground, and you can find them at their best odds of 3/10 at BetVictor. Though these odds are not attractive in the slightest, but we are going for a home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 5/1 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you 10/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Liverpool vs Leicester City – Correct Score Odds

We expect both sides to score, but we are backing the hosts to claim all the three points in the end. For our prediction, we are going for a 3-1 home win, and this bet can get you the best odds of 10/1 at Bet365.

Liverpool vs Leicester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Mohamed Salah is the favourite to score in the game at 5/6 odds at Skybet, but we are backing Philippe Coutinho, who is available at better odds of 13/10 at Coral.

For the visitors, Jamie Vardy is available at his best odds of 5/2 at Betfred.

Liverpool vs Leicester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least 4 goals in the game, and thus, we are backing over 3.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This outcome can get you best odds of 11/10 at betfair.