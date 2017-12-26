Liverpool vs Swansea City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Liverpool would be aiming to keep hold of their top-four spot when they host bottom-of-the-table Swansea City at Anfield on Boxing Day.

The Reds blew up a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Arsenal last Friday, and they will come into the game having drawn three of their last four league fixtures. However, the Reds are undefeated in their last ten and occupy the fourth spot with 35 points.

Only one point separates them from Tottenham and Arsenal, and anything less than three points against the Swans could see them slip out of the top-four.

After letting go of Paul Clement, Swansea are still looking for their new manager as caretaker boss Leon Britton has made it clear that he doesn’t want the job in long-term.

The Welsh side, in the first game under Britton, were decent as they drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on the weekend. However, they are still rooted at the bottom and are four points below the safety line.

The Swans have won two of their last three league fixtures against the Reds, but they would be huge underdogs going into this fixture.

Last season, the Reds lost 3-2 in the corresponding fixture but claimed a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Liverpool vs Swansea City – Match Facts

Swansea’s win at Anfield last season was their only win at the ground in 16 attempts.

Eight out of the last ten meetings between these two sides have ended with over 2.5 goals.

The Welsh side have managed to score only 11 goals in their 19 league fixtures this season – lowest in the league.

Liverpool vs Swansea City – Team News

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury against the Gunners, and he will be unavailable against the Swans.

The Swans quite a lengthy injury-list at the moment. They lost Kyle Naughton to a groin injury against Palace, and they will also miss the services of Wilfried Bony, Ki Sung-Yeung, and Kyle Bartley. Leroy Fer will undergo a late fitness ahead of the game.

