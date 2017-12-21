Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth – Betting Tips and Predictions

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are breaking records left-and-right every week, and this Saturday, they face Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Citizens comfortably sit at the top of the league table with 52 points, and they would be confident of adding another three against the Cherries – who are without a win in their last six league games.

The Citizens, who enjoy an eleven-point lead in the league, were involved in League Cup on Wednesday, and needed penalties to defeat Leicester City and enter the last-four of the competition. In their last league game, City claimed an impressive 4-1 home win over Tottenham.

The Cherries have lost to Manchester United and Liverpool respectively in their last two league games, and on Wednesday, they lost to Chelsea in a League Cup last-eight game. Things will only get more difficult for them this weekend, as they would be expected to receive a pounding from the Citizens.

The South Coast side could really use some points now as they find themselves in the 16th spot – just one point clear of the bottom three. However, we don’t see them getting anything from this game.

Last season, City completed a double over their opponents, and earlier this season, they claimed a 2-1 win at Vitality Stadium.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth – Match Facts

Both sides have played each five times in Premier League, and the Citizens have won on all five occasions.

In these five games, City have scored 17 goals while conceding only two goals.

Raheem Sterling has scored six goals in his four appearances for City against the Cherries.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth – Team News

City are going through an injury crisis as they have the likes of Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy ruled out with respective injuries. Eliaquim Mangala is also a doubt for the game on Saturday.

The Cherries lost Jermain Defoe and Harry Arter to respective injuries during the cup defeat to Chelsea. They will also miss the likes of Joshua King, Charlie Daniels and Tyrone Mings.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth – Match Odds

As expected, City are overwhelming favourites to win and don’t provide any value for money at their best odds of 1/9 at Unibet. However, we are backing the same outcome as we don’t expect anything other than a comfortable home win in this fixture.

A draw is available at 45/4 odds at the same bookmaker, and an away win can get you enormous odds of 33/1 at Coral.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth – Correct Score Odds

A 3-0 City win tops the betting chart with the best odds of 7/1 at Bet365. In this preview, we are going for a 4-1 home win, and you can back our prediction at 12/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

City striker Sergio Aguero is available at 4/9 odds at BetVictor, and Gabriel Jesus is available at ½ odds at the same bookmaker.

However, keeping the history of this fixture in mind, we are backing Raheem Sterling as our prediction at his best odds of 19/20 at BetVictor.

For the visitors, Callum Wilson is available at 4/1 odds at Skybet.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Like every City game, we expect to see a lot of goals in this game, and we are backing on 3.5+ goals in the game as our prediction. You can back the same at its best odds of 4/6 at Betfair.