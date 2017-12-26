Manchester United vs Burnley – Betting Tips and Predictions

Manchester United were left frustrated as they conceded a late equalizer to draw 2-2 at Leicester City on Saturday.

On Boxing Day, the Red Devils face another tricky opponent in Burnley, but manager Jose Mourinho would be hoping for nothing less than three points at Old Trafford. The Portuguese manager slammed his players for making childish decisions against the Foxes, and it would be interesting to see what sort of reaction they come up with against the Clarets.

United have fallen 13 points behind their neighbours – Manchester City, and one can safely assume that they are out of the title race – at least for now.

The Clarets have been one of the surprise stories in the league this season, and at halfway point, they are placed in an impressive seventh spot with 32 points. Last week, they lost 3-0 to Tottenham at home, but only three points separate them from the top-four.

Burnley have already produced some huge upsets this season, and we are backing them to give a tough fight to United. However, we don’t see United losing at home, and we expect them to grab a hard-fought win on Tuesday evening.

Last season, Burnley managed to clinch a goalless draw in the corresponding fixture but lost 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Manchester United vs Burnley – Match Facts

The Clarets have managed to score just 16 goals in their 19 games – lowest in the top-half of the table.

The Clarets have managed to claim only one win in their six Premier League meetings with United. That win came in the 2009-10 season when Owen Coyle’s side claimed a 1-0 win at Turf Moor.

United haven’t conceded a goal to the Clarets in the five league meetings since that defeat at Turf Moor.

Manchester United vs Burnley – Team News

United defender Chris Smalling suffered a knock against the Foxes, and his participation on Tuesday is doubtful. The hosts will certainly be without Eric Bailly, Michael Carrick, and Marouane Fellaini. Meanwhile, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are doubts for the game.

The visitors are expected to be without striker Chris Wood – who limped off against Spurs. Defender James Tarkowski will serve the second game of his three-match ban.

Manchester United vs Burnley – Match Odds

United are favourites to win in the game, and you can back them at their best odds of 2/7 at Coral. We are going for a home win as our prediction in his fixture.

A draw is available at 27/5 odds at Unibet, and an away win can get you up to 14/1 odds at Bet365.

Manchester United vs Burnley – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for United is the most likely result in the betting market. You can back the same at the best odds of 5/1 at William Hill. In our preview, we are backing the same outcome as our prediction.

Manchester United vs Burnley – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Romelu Lukaku failed to find the net against the Foxes, but he is favourite to score in this game at 10/11 odds at Paddypower. We are backing the Belgian as our prediction to score in this fixture.

For the Clarets, Sam Vokes is available at 51/10 odds at Unibet.

Manchester United vs Burnley – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides are among the top defences in the league this season, and we don’t expect to see too many goals in this fixture. We are backing under 2.5 goals in this fixture as our prediction, and you can back our tip at 13/12 odds at Unibet.