Newcastle United vs Leicester City – betting tips and predictions

Newcastle United can’t seem to pick up a win at the moment as they are winless in their last six league games. On Saturday, the Magpies face a tricky fixture as in-form Leicester City visit St James’ Park.

The Magpies lost 3-1 at Chelsea last weekend, and they have dropped down to the 15th-spot in the league table.

Newcastle have struggled defensively in their recent games and have conceded 12 goals in their last four fixtures. They find themselves just five points above the relegation zone, and manager Rafa Benitez would be desperate for a turnaround in his side’s fortunes on Saturday.

It won’t be that easy for the Magpies as the Foxes will come into the game on the back of consecutive home wins over Tottenham and Burnley. The Foxes are undergoing a resurgence following the appointment of manager Claude Puel, and they have climbed up to ninth position in the league table.

The visitors have lost only one of their last nine league fixtures, and that defeat came against league leaders Manchester City at King Power Stadium.

Both sides last played each other in the 2015-16 Premier League season. The Foxes completed a double over their opponents that season and won the corresponding fixture 1-0.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City – Match Facts

The Magpies are currently on a three-game losing run against their opponents. In the process, they have conceded seven goals without scoring any.

The Magpies have managed only one win in the league since mid-September.

The Foxes have lost only one of their last six meetings with the Magpies.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City – Team News

The Magpies are expected to be without the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Christian Atsu, and Paul Dummett on Saturday.

The Foxes will be without Robert Huth and Matthew James for the trip to Newcastle.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City – Match Odds

This game is a tough one to call, and Newcastle are slight favourites at their best odds of 8/5 at PaddyPower. However, we are backing the Foxes to continue their winning run, and they can be backed at 19/10 odds at BetVictor. A draw is available at 23/10 odds at the same bookmaker.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is leading the betting charts in this market at the odds of 6/1 at William Hill. This preview is going for a 2-1 win for the Foxes as its prediction, and this bet is available at its best odds of 10/1 at the same bookmaker.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City – Anytime Goalscorer odds

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored seven league goals this season, and he is available at his best odds of 8/5 at Unibet. We are backing the England international as our prediction to score in the game.

For the Magpies, Dwight Gayle is the favourite to score at 9/4 odds at Sportingbet.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and we are backing 2.5+ goals bet as our prediction for this market. This bet is available at even odds at BetVictor.