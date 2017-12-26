Newcastle United vs Manchester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Manchester City will be aiming for their 18th consecutive league win when they visit St James’ Park to play Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have built up a healthy lead of 13 points at the top of the table, and the consensus says that the league title is theirs to lose this season. The Citizens have scored four goals in each of their last three fixtures, and they claimed a 4-0 home win over Bournemouth on the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Magpies put an end to their horrendous run of results with a surprising 3-2 win at West Ham United on Saturday.

Prior to the win over the Hammers, Newcastle were without a win in their last nine league fixtures, and on a four-game losing run. With the help of three points earned at London Stadium, Newcastle managed to keep out of the drop zone, but only two points separate the 15h-placed side from the bottom three.

Besides their ongoing perfect form, City also boast of an impeccable record against Newcastle in the recent years, and we expect them to grab a comfortable win this time around.

During the 2015-16 season, City claimed a 6-1 win at Etihad Stadium, but could only draw 1-1 in the corresponding fixture.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City – Match Facts

The Magpies are without a win in their last 19 Premier League meetings with City whilst picking up just three points.

The Citizens have dropped points only once this season – a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium in August.

City have scored 60 goals in their 19 games – at the rate of 3.2 goals per game.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City – Team News

For the Magpies, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will be available for selection after serving his three-game suspension. Jesus Gamez and Aleksandar Mitrovic are set to miss out, while Mikel Merino and Isaac Hayden face late fitness tests.

The visitors will be without the likes of John Stones, Benjamin Mendy and Phil Foden.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City – Match Odds

Despite being the away team, City are overwhelming favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of ¼ at Bet365. All the signs indicate to a comfortable away win, and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A draw is available at 6/1 odds at Betfair, and a home win can get you 13/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for City is the most-favourite outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 13/2 at Bet365. We are backing City to continue their scoring form and score at least four goals against Newcastle. Hence, we are going for a 4-1 win for City as our prediction at the best odds of 16/1 at Bet365.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

City striker Sergio Aguero is the favourite to score in the market at 4/6 odds at Betfred. Gabriel Jesus is slightly better priced at 8/11 odds at the same bookmaker.

We are backing Raheem Sterling, City’s joint top-scorer this season, as our prediction at the best odds of 6/5 at Bet365.

For Newcastle, Joselu is the favourite to score at 3/1 odds at Bet365.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

In this market, we are going for over 3.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This bet can get you the best odds of 6/5 at Betfair.