Rangers vs Motherwell – Betting Tips and Predictions

After securing four consecutive wins in the league, Rangers have slipped up in the recent weeks and have lost their last two fixtures.

They still find themselves chasing second-placed Aberdeen, who are three points above them. The hosts will be looking to get back to the winning ways when out-of-form Motherwell visit them at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.

Rangers’ newly appointed manager Graeme Murty started his job with a 1-2 defeat at Kilmarnock on the weekend, and he would be desperate for three points against Well.

Well have been terrible since their League Cup final defeat to Celtic. They are without a win in their last six league fixtures and have dropped down to the eighth spot in the league table. They put an end to a run of four consecutive defeats with a 1-1 home draw against Dundee, but we don’t expect them to get anything out of their upcoming fixture.

Well managed to beat Rangers in League Cup semi-finals this season, but they have failed to register a league win over their league opponents since the 2002-03 season.

Earlier this season, Rangers claimed a 2-1 win over their opponents at Fir Park.

Rangers vs Motherwell – Match Facts

Rangers boast of an impeccable record against Well, and they are undefeated in their last 38 league meetings with their opponents. W28 D10

The visitors have lost their last four league games on the road.

Alfredo Morelos has scored three goals in his last four league appearances for the home side.

Rangers vs Motherwell – Team News

The hosts will be without Jordan Rossiter, Lee Wallace, Kenny Miller and Graham Dorrans, but Ryan Jack will return from his suspension.

Well will miss the services of Louis Moult due to a hamstring injury.

Rangers vs Motherwell – Match Odds

The home side are overwhelming favourites to win at their best odds of 9/20 at BetVictor. We are backing a home win as our prediction in this game.

A draw can get you 18/5 odds at Bet365, and an away win can get you up to 7/1 odds at William Hill.

Rangers vs Motherwell – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Rangers win is the most likely outcome according to the betting market, and its available at 13/2 odds at William Hill.

We are backing a 2-1 home win as our prediction instead, and our pick is available at its best odds of 15/2 at the same bookmaker.

Rangers vs Motherwell – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alfredo Morelos has re-acquired his scoring touch in the recent weeks, and he gets our vote in this market. You can back our prediction at his best odds of 11/10 at PaddyPower.

Rangers vs Motherwell – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

In this market, we are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction at the best odds of 8/11 at Bet365.