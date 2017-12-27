Ross County vs St Johnstone – Betting Tips and Predictions

Ross County find themselves at the bottom of the league table ahead of St Johnstone’s visit to Global Energy Stadium on Wednesday.

The Staggies have been woeful in the recent weeks, and are without a win in their last seven games. Last week, they lost 1-2 at Hibernian to slip to the last spot in the table. The hosts have managed only two home wins, and they have the worst home record in the league this season.

The Staggies need to turn things around soon, but we expect their terrible home form to continue against a resurgent St. Johnstone side.

Following a period of struggle, the Saints seemed to have regained their form and have picked up ten points from their last six games. Ahead of their trip to Dingwall, they are placed seventh on the table with 25 points from 19 games. The European dream is still alive for them, and the upcoming game will be another opportunity for them to add three points to their total.

The Saints have won their last three games on road, including a win at Ibrox Stadium, and we expect them to claim another one on Wednesday.

Earlier this season, both sides played out a goalless draw at McDiarmid Park.

Ross County vs St Johnstone – Match Facts

The Staggies have managed just one win in their last eight league encounters with the Saints. 1W 3D 4L

Meanwhile, the Saints have won five of their last six trips to Ross County.

None of the last eight league meetings between these two sides has ended in a home win.

Ross County vs St Johnstone – Team News

The hosts have no new injury concerns, but they expect to have Michael Gardyne and Sean Kelly back from a suspension and an injury respectively.

The visitors are expected to be without the likes of Brian Easton, Murray Davidson, and Aaron Comrie through injuries. Paul Paton is suspended for this fixture.

Ross County vs St Johnstone – Match Odds

The Saints are favourites to win and they are available at a decent price of 8/5 at Coral. We are backing an away win as our prediction in this fixture.

A home win is available at 15/8 odds at Skybet, while a draw can get you 12/5 odds at BetVictor.

Ross County vs St Johnstone – Correct Score Odds

A 2-1 win for the Saints gets our vote in this market, and our prediction can get you 19/2 odds at BetVictor.

Ross County vs St Johnstone – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Saints top-scorer Steve MacLean is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 11/5 at Bet365. We are backing him as our prediction score in this game.

For the hosts, Craig Curran is available at 12/5 odds at the same website.

Ross County vs St Johnstone – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our bet as our prediction. You can back this betting tip at 6/5 odds at Coral.