Sheffield United vs Bristol City- Betting Tips and Predictions

Fourth placed Sheffield United take on third placed Bristol City in the Bramall Lane Stadium. It is a clash that will shape up the race for promotion to the Premier League. Both teams are level on points having collected 37 points from 20 games so far this season. A win for either side will see them close in on second places Cardiff City who occupy the last of the two automatic promotion slots. Teams that finish third through sixth have to navigate through play-offs to get promoted. Aston Villa, 36 points, and Derby County, 35 points, occupy fifth and sixth position respectively and will be looking to capitalize on any points dropped by the teams above them in the league.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City-Match Facts

Sheffield United have gone three games without a win falling to a 3-1 defeat to Millwall last time out. Lee Johnson’s Bristol City leapfrogged The Blades following their 2-1 win against Gary Monk’s Middlesbrough. The Robins will be looking to build on this form as they hunt down the top two sides.

Sheffield United have scored at least 0ne goal in their previous 5 games while The Robins have scored in their last 3 matches. Bristol City have gone three games in a row without a draw. Sheffield United have won 4 of the previous 5 matches between these sides. At Bramall Lane, this tie has produced over 2.5 goals in 5 of the last 6 meetings. This sets up what promises to be an entertaining and high stakes match.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City- Team News

Ched Evans, Paul Coutts and Kieron Freeman remain sidelined for the home team. Baldock and Lavery also remain doubtful to feature here. Gary O’Neil, Hegeler, Pisano and Diedhiou could all miss this clash for the traveling Bristol City.

Jake Wright could replace Stearman, who returned to first team action against Millwall, as manager Chris Wilder sticks to the 3-5-1-1 formation that saw The Blades lose last time out. Bristol City are likely to name an unchanged side in the 4-4-1-1 formation that they played at Boro.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City- Predictions

This is a high stakes clash as both teams look to bag all the three points. A win here for either side will see them move to 40 points, 3 points behind Cardiff who play Reading away on Monday.

We are backing both sides to score available at odds 1.66

Are also backing this game to produce over 2.5 available at odds 1.83

Longshot both teams to score and over 2.5 is available at odds 2.40

Anytime Goalscorers

Although he didn’t find the back of the net last time out, Sheffield United’s Leon Clarke has scored 13 times so far this season and we are backing him to score anytime here.