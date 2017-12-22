Southampton vs Huddersfield Town – Betting Tips and Predictions

Huddersfield Town registered their only second away win of the season when they won 4-1 at Watford last weekend. The Terriers would be a more confident bunch than usual when they make the trip to Southampton on Saturday.

The Saints are winless in their last five league games, and they will come into this game on the back of consecutive defeats to Leicester City and Chelsea. As things stand, the South Coast side find themselves three points behind the Terriers and 12th in the league table.

Meanwhile, the Terriers have picked up two wins in their last three league games, following a run of four consecutive defeats. They have 18 points from the same number of games and sit 11th on the table.

Huddersfield have struggled to score goals on the road this season, but there were encouraging signs last weekend as the likes of Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga, and Laurent Depoitre found themselves on the scoresheet.

Both sides have played only once in Premier League, and that meeting took place earlier this season. The game at the John Smith’s Stadium in August ended in a goalless draw.

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town – Match Facts

Both sides have never played each other in the Championship. Prior to their meeting in August, both sides last played each other in 2010-11 League One season.

The Terriers have failed to score in seven of their nine away games this season.

The Saints have won just one of their last nine Premier League fixtures.

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town – Team News

The Saints have no major injury concerns at the moment. Manager Mauricio Pellegrino rested the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Dusan Tadic and Charlie Austin in the game against Chelsea, but all three should start against the Terriers.

The Terriers lost Elias Kachunga to a knee injury at Watford, and he won’t be available for this fixture. The likes of Chris Lowe, Philip Billing, Michael Hefele and Jon Stankovic are also sidelined for this game.

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town – Match Odds

The Saints are favourites to win at home, and they are available at their best odds of 8/13 at William Hill. We don’t see Huddersfield registering yet another away win this weekend, and hence, we are backing a home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 3/1 odds at Betfred, and a Huddersfield win can get you 11/2 odds at Bet365.

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the Saints is the most likely outcome in the betting market, and we are backing the same outcome as our prediction. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 11/2 at Bet365.

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Southampton striker Charlie Austin is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at the best odds of 5/4 at PaddyPower. Austin is Saints’ leading goal scorer this season with five goals, and we are backing him as our prediction in this market.

For the visitors, Steve Mounie is the favourite to score at 13/4 odds at Unibet.

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have struggled to score goals this season, and we are backing under 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This outcome is available at 31/40 odds at BetVictor.