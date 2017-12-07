Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion – betting tips and predictions

Swansea City are in a deep mess as they prepare to host West Bromwich Albion at The Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Swans have picked up just a solitary point from their last seven games, and they find themselves at the bottom of the table with just nine points. They are currently four points adrift of the safety. Scoring goals remains Swansea’s biggest concern ahead of the game as they have scored just eight goals this season.

Last weekend, Swansea lost 2-1 at Stoke City after taking an initial lead in the third minute of the game. Wilfried Bony’s strike was their first goal following a run of four games without a goal.

The Baggies are not doing much better themselves and are placed 17th on the table with 13 points. However, they have steadied their ship a bit following the appointment of Alan Pardew, and are currently on a run of three consecutive draws. Last weekend, they held Crystal Palace to a goalless draw at home, and in their last game on the road, they managed an unlikely 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended 2-1 in favour of the Swans, but the Baggies claimed a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Facts

Swansea have been better-than-average on the defensive front this season. They have done better than the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal and have conceded just 18 goals.

The Baggies haven’t won a league game since August.

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon has scored four goals in three league appearances against the Welsh side.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion – Team News

For the hosts, defender Kyle Bartley is the only injury-absentee due to a long-term ligament injury.

James Morrison, Craig Dawson, Nacer Chadli, and Gareth Barry are set to miss out for the visitors, while Matt Phillips and Chris Brunt are doubts for the game.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Odds

The Swans are favourites to win on account of being the home side, and they are available at their best odds of 8/5 at BetVictor. An away win is available at 12/5 odds at the same website.

In this preview, we are going for a draw as our prediction, and this bet is available at 2/1 odds at Bet365.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely scoreline for this game according to the betting market, and we are backing the same as our prediction. You can back a 1-1 draw in the correct score market at its best odds of 11/2 at William Hill.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Swansea top goalscorer Tammy Abraham is the favourite to score at his best odds of 23/10 at PaddyPower. However, we are backing Abraham’s teammate, Wilfried Bony, as our prediction to score. Bony is available at 13/5 odds at the same website.

For the visitors, Salomon Rondon is the favourite to score at 13/5 odds.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t see too many goals in this fixture, and we are backing less than 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. You can back this bet at its best odds of 8/15 at William Hill.