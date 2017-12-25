Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton – Betting Tips and Predictions

Tottenham would be aiming to move back into the top-four, albeit for a few hours, when they host Southampton at Wembley Stadium on Boxing Day.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to help his side to a 3-0 win at Burnley on Saturday. On the back of the result, Spurs leapfrogged their North London rivals Arsenal into the fifth spot, and are now just a point behind fourth-placed Liverpool – who will host Swansea City at Anfield later in the day.

Kane equalled Alan Shearer’s record of 36 Premier League goals in a single calendar season on Saturday, and he could eclipse the 22-year-old record on Tuesday.

The Saints, who occupy the 13th spot on the table, will arrive at Wembley without a win in their last six league fixtures. Last weekend, they could only manage a 1-1 home draw against Huddersfield Town, and in their last game on the road, they lost 1-0 at Chelsea.

The South Coast side have looked bereft of attacking ideas this season, and they were dealt a major blow this week when striker Charlie Austin, who scored against Huddersfield, was handed a three-game ban for violent conduct in the draw with the Terriers.

Last season, Spurs completed a double over the Saints and won the corresponding fixture 2-1.

Tottenham vs Southampton – Match Facts

Spurs have won eight of their last ten league meetings with the Saints whilst losing just once.

The Saints haven’t managed to score more than a goal per game in their last six league fixtures.

The visitors have lost five of their last six away games in Premier League.

Tottenham vs Southampton – Team News

Spurs midfielder Harry Winks missed the Burnley game with an ankle injury, and he is a doubt for the game on Tuesday. Victor Wanyama has re-joined first-team training, but don’t expect to see him in action before the New Year.

For the visitors, Charlie Austin will be a huge miss due to a suspension. Ryan Bertrand and Cedric Soares are the only injury concerns.

Tottenham vs Southampton – Match Odds

Spurs are obvious favourites to win against a struggling Southampton side at the best odds of 4/11 at Bet365. We expect a comfortable home win in this fixture, and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A draw can be backed at 17/4 odds at the same bookmaker, and an away win can be found at 10/1 odds at William Hill.

Tottenham vs Southampton – Correct Score Odds

Spurs haven’t really been blowing away teams this season, and thus, we are going for a 2-0 win for them as our prediction in this market. This scoreline is also the most probable outcome in the market and can be backed at the best odds of 6/1 at Bet365.

Tottenham vs Southampton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane makes for an obvious pick, and we are backing him to break Shearer’s record at the best odds of 5/6 at Skybet.

For the visitors, Manolo Gabbiadini is available at 15/4 odds at Bet365.

Tottenham vs Southampton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are not expecting a goal fest in this fixture, and as our prediction, we are backing under 2.5 goals in the game. This bet is available at 5/4 odds at BetVictor.