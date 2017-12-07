Tottenham Hotspur vs Stoke City – betting tips and predictions

Tottenham are going through a slump in the league and have managed just one win in their last six league fixtures. Owing to their recent form, they have dropped down to the sixth spot in the league table. The North London side will be desperate to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they host Stoke City at London Stadium.

Spurs did claim a 3-0 Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday to win their group. Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that his players can carry on in the same vein on Saturday, but Spurs’ league record at Wembley this season has been inconsistent at best.

Stoke will come into the game on the back of a come-from-behind 2-1 home win over Swansea City last weekend. It was Potters’ first win following a run of four games without one. As things stand, they find themselves in the 13th spot with 16 points.

The Potters’ main struggle this season has been their defence, as they have conceded 30 goals in their 15 games. Only West Ham United have done worse with 32 goals.

Last season, Spurs did a double over their opponents and won each fixture with a comprehensive scoreline of 4-0.

Tottenham vs Stoke City – Match Facts

Spurs have won their last three league fixtures against the Potters with a similar scoreline of 4-0.

Spurs have dropped points against the likes of Burnley, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion at home this season.

Spurs have won only three of their last eight home league fixtures against the Potters. 3W3D2L

Tottenham vs Stoke City – Team News

For Spurs, Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld are set to miss the game. Davidson Sanchez will also be unavailable as he will serve the first game of his three-match ban.

The Potters will be without Bruno Martins-Indi and Stephen Ireland, and Geoff Cameron is a slight doubt.

Tottenham vs Stoke City – Match Odds

We don’t expect a repeat of the scoreline 4-0 win, but we are backing Spurs as our prediction to win this game. In the betting market, they are huge favourites to win and you can back them at their best odds of 3/10 at Unibet.

A draw can get you 21/4 odds at BetVictor, and an away win is even more unlikely at 12/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Tottenham vs Stoke City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 Spurs win is the most popular outcome in the betting market at 13/2 odds at BetVictor. However, we are going for a 2-1 home win as our prediction, and you can back this outcome at 8/1 odds at William Hill.

Tottenham vs Stoke City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane is the obvious favourite to score at his best odds of 4/7 at Skybet. However, we are backing Son Heung-Min as our prediction as he is on a good scoring-run too, and provides much better value for money at 7/5 odds at PaddyPower.

For the visitors, Peter Crouch and Saido Berahino are both available at 5/1 odds.

Tottenham vs Stoke City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Considering Stoke’s terrible defensive record this season, we are backing more than 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This bet is available at its best odds of 8/15 at PaddyPower.