Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspurs – Betting Tips and predictions

An interesting match pitting teams with contrasting forms. Tottenham’s form has dipped recently and especially so on their travels away from Wembley. Consequently, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have dropped to 7th, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Watford suffered a defeat against Manchester United midweek and have lost 4 out of their last 6 Premier League games. Marco Silva’s men will relish the thought of playing against an out of form Tottenham as they try to return to winning ways.

The midweek loss at the King Power stadium meant that Spurs have lost three consecutive league games for the first time since March 2014. Tottenham have won all the last four Premier League meetings against the Hornets. This sets up an evenly poised match at Vicarage Road.

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspurs – Match Facts

Interestingly, Spurs have won all the six matches that have been played between the two sides representing a 100% win rate against Watford. Although Tottenham have lost their last three away games.

8 of the last 10 Premier League matches Watford have played have produced over 2.5 goals.

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspurs – Team News

Miguel Britos will undergo a late assessment test while Younes Kaboul lacks match fitness. Will Hughes, Tommie Hoban, Nathaniel Chalobah, Craig Cathcart, Isaac Success will all miss this clash due to injuries. Preferred formation: 3-5-1-1

Victor Wanyama and Alderweireld are both injured and will miss this game. Eric Lamela and Harry Winks could start here. Preferred formation; 4-2-3-1

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspurs – Predictions

Tottenham come into this game needing a win to keep up with the tops sides. However, like it was against Leicester midweek, this could be a frustrating match for Pochettino’s men as we are predicting both teams to share the spoils here when Martin Atkinson blows the final whistle at Vicarage Road.

Both teams to score at odds 1.65 is a decent bet.

Correct Score: 1-1 @6.25

Longshot: Double Chance: Watford or draw @2.05