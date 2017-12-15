West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United – Betting Tips and Predictions

West Bromwich Albion have collected a lot of draws in their recent fixtures, but they remain winless in their last 15 league games ahead of Manchester United’s visit to the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Since Alan Pardew has taken charge at the club, the Baggies have displayed a stark improvement in their performances. During the midweek, the Baggies claimed a goalless draw at Liverpool, and now they have drawn four of their last five league games.

The Baggies occupy the 17th spot in the table with 14 points; they are out of the drop zone due to a better goal difference.

United will come into the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Bournemouth. The visitors still occupy the second spot in the league table, but they are now eleven points behind the leaders.

The Baggies certainly have the ability to frustrate United on Sunday, but we are backing the Red Devils to come through in the end.

Last season, the Baggies managed a goalless draw at Old Trafford, but United claimed a 2-0 win in the corresponding fixture.

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United – Match Facts

West Brom started the season with two consecutive wins, and have failed to pick up a league win thereafter.

The Baggies have failed to score in their last three league games.

Out of the last eight league fixtures between these two sides, three each have ended in favour of both sides and two games have ended in draws.

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United – Team News

Nacer Chadli is set to miss out for the hosts, and Gareth Barry and Matt Phillips are also struggling with injuries ahead of the game.

For the visitors, Paul Pogba will serve the last game of his suspension. Eric Bailly has been ruled out for a minimum of two months while the likes of Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo also have doubts over their participation.

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United – Match Odds

United are favourites to pick up a win and you can find them at their best odds of 8/13 at William Hill. We are also backing a United win as our prediction in this fixture.

A draw is available at 3/1 odds at most bookmakers, and a home win can get you up to 6/1 odds at BetVictor.

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for United if the most likely result according to the bookmakers at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365. However, we are going for a 2-0 United win as our prediction and you can back the same at 13/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Romelu Lukaku is the obvious favourite to score at 13/10 odds at PaddyPower. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also available at similar odds at the same bookmaker.

However, we are backing Marcus Rashford to score in this fixture, and the England international is available at his best odds of 19/10 at Unibet.

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this fixture, and we are going for less than 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at its best odds of 4/5 at Betfair.