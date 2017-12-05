West Ham United vs Chelsea – betting tips and predictions

The Premier League action will begin with a London derby this weekend. West Ham United will host local rivals Chelsea at London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers are without a win in their last eight league games, and currently find themselves second-from-bottom with just ten points from their 15 games. West Ham looked promising in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City last weekend, and manager David Moyes, who is still looking for his first win, would hope that his side can build upon that performance.

The hosts have struggled with their defence this season, and they have conceded 32 goals this season to have the worst defence in the league.

Chelsea will come into this game on the back of an impressive run of form in the league. The Blues are undefeated in their last seven games, and they have dropped just two points during that run.

As things stand, the West London club find themselves third in the table with a decent total of 32 points. In their last league game, the current champions registered a 3-1 home win over Newcastle United. During the midweek, the Blues registered a 1-1 home draw with Atletico Madrid in Champions League.

Last season, both league fixtures between these two sides ended 2-1 in Chelsea’s favour, but West Ham managed a 2-1 League Cup win over their rivals.

West Ham United vs Chelsea – Match Facts

The Hammers have managed only two clean sheets this season.

Of the last nine league meetings between two sides, the Hammers won just one, while the Blues won six.

Each of last five meetings between these two sides has ended with more than 2.5 goals.

West Ham United vs Chelsea – Team News

The Hammers have a long injury list. They are likely to be without Cheikhou Kouyate, James Collins and Jose Fonte while the likes of Andy Carroll, Chicharito, Michail Antonio, Sam Byram and Winston Reid are also doubts.

David Luiz could be a doubt for the visitors, and his compatriot, Kenedy, is also unlikely to feature.

West Ham United vs Chelsea – Match Odds

The Blues are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of ½ at Coral. We don’t expect the Blues to lose on Saturday, and we are backing an away win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 10/3 odds at Bet365, and a home win can get you 13/2 odds at BetVictor.

West Ham United vs Chelsea – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Chelsea win is the most likely outcome according to the bookmakers, and its available at 6/1 odds at Bet365.

However, this preview is backing a 2-1 win for Chelsea as its prediction, and this bet is available at its best odds of 8/1 at Bet365.

West Ham United vs Chelsea – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alvaro Morata, who scored in the win over Newcastle, is the favourite to score at even odds. However, we are backing Eden Hazard to score as he provides much better value for money at his best odds of 8/5 at Unibet.

For the Hammers, Chicharito is the favourite to score 16/5 odds at Unibet.

West Ham United vs Chelsea – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing more than 2.5 goals in this game, and you can back our prediction at the best odds of 10/11 at William Hill.