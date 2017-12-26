Hamilton Academical vs Kilmarnock – Betting Tips and Predictions

Hamilton Academical will aim to put an end to their ongoing woeful run of form when they host Kilmarnock at SuperSeal Stadium on Wednesday.

The Accies have won just one of their last six league fixtures, and find themselves in the ninth spot in the league table.

It won’t be easy for the hosts against an in-form Kilmarnock side. Killie have massively improved since the appointment of new manager Steve Clarke. The visitors are undefeated in their last five league fixtures and have picked up 13 points from the same run of games. This means that Killie have picked up more than half of their point-total of 25 in the last five games out of 20.

Killie have climbed into the top half of the table, and currently, they occupy the sixth spot in the league table.

Another thing going in Killie’s favour is their impressive away record this season. The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight games on the road and have managed to come out with draws from places like Celtic and Rangers.

Killie have won four of their last five trips to Hamilton, and we expect them to extend their impressive away record on Wednesday. Earlier this season, both sides have played out a 2-2 draw at Rugby Park.

Hamilton Academical vs Kilmarnock – Match Facts

The Accies have registered just two wins at their home ground this season.

The Accies are without a win in their last six league meetings with Killie. 3D 3L

Killie have lost just once in their last eight league fixtures.

Hamilton Academical vs Kilmarnock – Team News

The hosts will miss the services of Ioannis Skondras due to a suspension, while Killie are expected to have a fully-fit squad.

Hamilton Academical vs Kilmarnock – Match Odds

Killie are favourites to win, and they are priced at their best odds of 17/10 at Coral. At this price, a Killie win is an attractive proposition, and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A home win is available for similar odds at the same bookmaker, and a draw can get you 12/5 odds at BetVictor.

Hamilton Academical vs Kilmarnock – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result in the betting market, but we are backing a 2-1 win for Killie as our prediction. This outcome is available at the best odds of 10/1 at Betfair.

Hamilton Academical vs Kilmarnock – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Killie striker Kris Boyd has been in a superb scoring form in the recent weeks, and we are backing him as our prediction to score in the game. The 34-year-old, who has scored five goals in last four games, is available at his best odds of 2/1 at Bet365.

Hamilton Academical vs Kilmarnock – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Our vote goes to more than 2.5 goals in this game. This prediction is available at the best odds of 11/10 at PaddyPower.