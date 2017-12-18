Carabao Cup QuarterFinals: Arsenal vs West Ham- Betting Tips and Predictions

Arsenal vs West Ham- Betting Tips and Predictions

Arsene Wenger’s side welcomes West Ham to The Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. The two teams met a week ago at the London Stadium in a match that ended in a goalless draw. Arsenal who saw off Norwich City 2-1 in the previous round face West Ham who eliminated Tottenham Hotspur 2-3. This is a chance either of the two London clubs to grab some silverware this season. After the match at London Stadium, it will be interesting to see how David Moyes’ side line up against the Gunners.

Arsenal vs West Ham-Match Facts

West Ham have only won once at Arsenal since 2010, a 0-2 win in 2015. At The Emirates, Arsenal have won the last 5 out of 6 games between these two sides. The last match between these two teams ended in a 0-0 draw less than a week ago. Since they gave away a 0-1 lead to lose 2-1 against Manchester City, West Ham have not recorded a loss. Arsenal last tasted defeat on a 1-3 home defeat by Manchester United, the Gunners have since gone on a four match unbeaten run.

Arsenal vs West Ham- Team News

A league tie against a rested Liverpool awaits Arsenal on Friday night and manager Arsene Wenger will have to strike a balance between this cup tie and the league. Theo Walcott could start here while Aaron Ramsey, Santi Cazorla and Shkodran Mustafi are all likely to miss this game.

Winston Reid is available after serving a one match ban while Marko Arnautovic will find out later on if he will be facing a retrospective ban for his antics against Stoke. David Moyes could start goalkeeper Joe Hart here. The Hammers will be without Sam Byram, Jose Fonte, Mark Noble, Cheikhou Kouyate, Pablo Zabaleta and Fernandes.

Arsenal vs West Ham- Match Odds

Both sides are expected to make changes to their starting lineup and both managers try to keep players fit in the busy festive schedule. Playing at home, Arsenal have their work cut out as they attempt to eliminate a side whose performance has improved drastically in recent weeks. We are backing Arsenal to Win.

Arsenal to win at odds of 8/15 on Bet365

Arsenal vs West Ham- Total Goals under/ Over 2.5 Goals

The home sides have only managed to score 3 goals from a total of 90 shots on target in their last three matches. The traveling Hammers have not lost any of their last three matches which included a win against Chelsea, a draw against Arsenal and a comfortable win away at Stoke City. We are expecting this to be a low scoring affair and this backing under 2.5 goals

Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 6/5 on Bet365

Arsenal vs West Ham- Correct Score.

West Ham have improved since the appointment of David Moyes. This will be the third time in less than two weeks that the Hammers will be playing a top four opponent. We are predicting their luck to finally run out and a loss, although by a narrow margin, awaits them here.

Arsenal to win 2-0 at odds of 13/2 on Bet365