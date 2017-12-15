Brighton vs Burnley- Betting Tips and Predictions

Brighton host Burnley at the Falmer Stadium in what promises to be a tricky and equally thrilling encounter. The home team are winless in the last 6 games losing 4. The Seagulls fought hard against Tottenham Hotspur last time out but fell to a 2-0 defeat. A tie against an on form Burnley is not the best Chris Hughton could have wished for heading into a busy festive season. The side sit in 13th position, three points off the drop zone and will need to rediscover their early season form if they are to avoid relegation. Sean Dyche has improved Burnley and they are currently sixth having won 4 of their last 6 games. The Clarets are level on points with 4th placed Tottenham Hotspur and 5th placed Liverpool and only sit at sixth due to their lower goal difference.

Brighton vs Burnley- Match Facts

Burnley have failed to win any of the last 6 previous meetings between this two sides. Brighton have been losing both at halftime and fulltime in their last 3 Premier League matches and have conceded at least 2 goals in those games. A late goal saw Burnley down Stoke last time out and they will be hoping to replicate that form here. The Seagulls have only lost one of their last 7 home games and that sets up an entertaining match here.

Brighton vs Burnley- Team News

Brighton’s only worry is Steve Sidwell who is still sidelined. Probable formation: 4-4-1-1

Burnley’s injury list is worrying. Robbie Brady, Tom Heaton, Jonathan Walters, Dean Marney, Stephen Ward, Ben Mee, and Matthew Lowton could fail to play here for the traveling Clarets. Probable formation: 4-4-1-1

Brighton vs Burnley- Match Odds

A tight match here and a win here could see Burnley climb up to 4th position ahead of Tottenham’s match later on. This is impressive from for a side that spent the best part of last season dodging relegation. We are backing Burnley to get a result here.

Burnley to win at odds of 3.20 on Bet365

Brighton vs Burnley- Total Goals Under/Over 2.5 Goals

This has all the looks of a low scoring match. Only one of the last 6 matches Burnley have played has produced over 2.5 goals and we are backing this trend to continue here.

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.44 on Bet365

Brighton vs Burnley- Correct Score.

Both teams are well aware of the effect these three points will have on their side. Burnley have only scored 16 goals, the least number of goals scored by any side in the top ten list. We are predicting this to be a low scoring affair and a 0-2 away win looks likely.

Burnley to win 0-2 at odds of 15.00 on Bet365

Brighton vs Burnley- Goalscorer.

Sam Vokes has 3 goals to his name this season and should he start against a Brighton side that is on free fall towards relegation he will have a decent chance of scoring. We are backing Vokes to score anytime.

Sam Vokes to score anytime at odds of 3.75 on Bet365