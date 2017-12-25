Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Betting Tips and Predictions

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their goalless draw at Everton when they host Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Despite attempting 25 shots in the game, the Blues failed to find the net at Goodison Park, but they would be boosted with the return of Alvaro Morata from his one-game ban.

At the half-way point of the season, the current champions find themselves 16 points behind leaders Manchester City, but they would be confident of continuing their good form – which has resulted in eight wins in their last 11 games. As things stand, the hosts find themselves in the third spot with 39 points from 19 games.

The Seagulls, who won 1-0 at home against Watford on Saturday, are placed 12th in the table with 21 points. The win over the Hornets ended Brighton’s run of seven games without a win, but we don’t expect them to get anything out of the game at Bridge. Ahead of the trip to West London, the Seagulls have a five-point cushion on the drop zone.

Both sides haven’t played each other before in an official game, and this game will be their first meeting in professional football.

Chelsea vs Brighton – Match Facts

The Seagulls have failed to pick up a point and have failed to score in their last three games on the road.

Chelsea have picked up maximum points from their last five league games at Stamford Bridge.

The Seagulls have conceded only 23 goals in 19 games, which means that they have the best defence outside top-seven in the league.

Chelsea vs Brighton – Team News

Alvaro Morata will be back for the hosts, but David Luiz and Charly Musonda will miss the game with their respective injuries.

For the visitors, experienced defender Shane Duffy will be back from his suspension. Forward Izzy Brown will be ineligible to play against his parent club, and midfielder Steve Sidwell will be the only injury-absentee for the game.

Chelsea vs Brighton – Match Odds

The Blues are overwhelming favourites and don’t provide good value of money at the best odds of 3/14 at Unibet. However, we don’t expect Brighton to cause an upset, and hence, we are backing a home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 13/2 odds at Bet365, while an away win is highly unlikely at 19/1 odds at BetVictor.

Chelsea vs Brighton – Correct Score Odds

Brighton have been decent on the defensive front, and we don’t expect the visitors to concede more than a couple of goals in the game. In the betting market, a 2-0 home win is the most probable result at the best odds of 5/1 at bet365, and we are backing the same as our prediction.

Chelsea vs Brighton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Morata, Chelsea’s top-scorer this season, is the favourite to score at 7/10 odds at BetVictor. However, we are backing Eden Hazard as our prediction at even odds at Unibet.

For the visitors, Glenn Murray is the favourite to score at 5/1 odds at Unibet.

Chelsea vs Brighton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

As explained above, we dont expect to see too many goals in the game, and we are backing under 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. You can back this bet at the best odds of 13/10 at Betfair.