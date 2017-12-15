Chelsea vs Southampton- Betting Tips and Predictions

3rd placed Chelsea welcome 11th place Southampton to Stamford Bridge and a win here will see the Londoners move level on points with Manchester United who play West Brom on Sunday. Chelsea recovered from the shock 1-0 defeat by West Ham in the London Derby to comfortably beat Huddersfield 1-3 midweek. The defending champions host an inconsistent Southampton who have only had one win from the last 6 games. Although this looks like a favorable tie for the Blues, Antonio Conte will be well aware that Southampton came close to grabbing three points against Arsenal last weekend.

Chelsea vs Southampton- Match Facts

Chelsea are on a 4 game winning streak playing at home. In contrast, Southampton have won just once in their last 8 games and once in their last 7 away games this season. In the last 24 Premier League encounters between these sides, The Saints have only kept a clean sheet once. Chelsea have won each of the last three games between these two sides. Southampton will be hoping that on form striker Charlie Austin will find the back of the net here, having scored 4 goals in his last 4 games.

Chelsea vs Southampton- Team News

Antonie Conte is likely to miss the services of David Luiz (Knee Injury) and Alvaro Morata (Back Injury). Cary Cahill, Fabregas and Zappacosta could all start here as managers continue to rotate their squads. Probable formation: 3-4-2-1

Manuel Pellegrino will have to assess Cedric and Long. Nathan Redmond could start here as Sofiane Boufal is rested. Probable formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea vs Southampton- Match Odds

The Blues are the clear favorites here. Manuel Pellegrino’s men last won on the road in September, a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and a home win is on the cards here. We are backing Chelsea to win this clash.

Chelsea to win at odds of 1.40 on Bet365

Chelsea vs Southampton- Total Goals Under/Over 2.5 Goals

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s last 6 out of 7 games against Southampton have produced over 2.5 goals and this should be no different. We are backing this tie to produce at least three goals as Chelsea chase a second win in as many games.

Over 2.5 goals at of odds 1.70 on Bet365

Chelsea vs Southampton- Correct Score

The Saints conceded four goals against Leicester and a big defeat looks likely here to heap more misery onto the traveling fans. We are backing to win by three goals and Chelsea to keep a clean sheet.

Chelsea to win 3-0 at odds of 10.00 on Bet365

Chelsea vs Southampton- Goalscorer

Chelsea’s topscorer Alvaro Morata is still recovering from a back injury and may fail to play in this clash. That would mean Eden Hazard starts upfront. The Belgian has scored 5 times this season and this would be a decent chance to increase his tally against a side that has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 6 games. We are backing Hazard to score anytime.

Eden Hazard to score anytime at odds of 2.05 on Bet365