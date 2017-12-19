Carabao Cup QuarterFinals: Chelsea vs Bournemouth- Betting Tips and Predictions

Chelsea vs Bournemouth- Betting Tips and Predictions

Chelsea host a struggling Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in the first Carabao Cup Quarterfinals match on Wednesday night. Manchester United play Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the second match that will kick off 30 minutes later. Marko Alonso’s strike at the stroke of halftime guaranteed Chelsea all the three points against Southampton last time out. Bournemouth conceded 4 against Liverpool and were hapless going forward especially after the withdrawal of Joshua King. The striker was injured after the opening half hour of the clash on the south coast which left Jermaine Defoe isolated upfront for most of the game.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth- Match Facts

Since the shock defeat against West Ham, Chelsea have recorded two back to back wins and they will be out to make it three wins in as many games. Chelsea have not lost any of their last 8 home games, winning 6 and drawing twice. Chelsea have won each of the last 4 encounters between these sides. Bournemouth are on a 6 game winless streak and have lost the last two matches. Bournemouth have lost the last two meetings against these two sides at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth-Team News

David Luiz will miss this clash and could be joined by Alvaro Morata as he continues his recovery from a minor injury. Antonio Conte is expected to reshuffle his starting line-up here. Kenedy, Charly Musonda, Michy Batshuayi, Willy Caballero, Danny Drinkwater, Antonio Rudiger, and Ethan Ampadu will all be pushing to start here.

Eddie Howe will be without Adam Federici, Brad Smith, Joshua King, Tyrone Mings, and Charlie Daniels. Callum Wilson may also fail to play here. Harry Arter, Ryan Fraser, Steve Cook, Junior Stanislas, Lys Mousset and Artur Boruc will all be seeking some game time here.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth- Match Odds

Antonio Conte’s side haven’t lost at home since the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in September. The Blues have won six out of eight home matches since then. A win against an injury hit Bournemouth looks likely.

Chelsea to win at odds of 3/10 on Bet365

Chelsea vs Bournemouth- Total Goals Under/Over 2.5 Goals

Things are not going well for Eddie Howe’s side and the 4-0 loss against Liverpool means that The Cherries have failed to win any of their last six matches. Defoe came close to pulling one back for Bournemouth at the weekend but his effort bounced off the inner post. We are backing this tie to produce Over 2.5 goals.

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 8/15 on Bet365

Chelsea vs Bournemouth- Correct Score

This will be a tough challenge for Bournemouth and although a defeat is on the cards here, we are predicting the traveling Cherries to lose by a small margin. We are going for a 2-1 win for Chelsea.

Chelsea to win 2-1 at odds of 8/1 on Bet365