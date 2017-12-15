Leicester City vs Crystal Palace- Betting Tips and Predictions

Leicester City welcome relegation-threatened Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium in this early kick-off. The Foxes have won their last four matches and haven’t lost in the last 5 matches. Crystal Palace have not lost any of their last six matches although the Eagles have only won two matches in that period. Palace’s manager Roy Hodgson believes his side has closed in on the teams above and there are chances of surviving relegation this term. A win here would see Palace move to 17 points and out of the relegation zone. Leicester are on a four-match winning run, an interesting rediscovery of the form given that the 2015/16 Champions had only won 3 out of the first 13 matches. It promises to be an exciting game at the King Power.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace- Match Facts

While Leicester City have won their last two matches at home, the Eagles have failed to win any of their last 10 away matches. Crystal Palace have failed to get on the score sheet in any of the last 10 away Premier League matches. Of the last 6 matches between these two sides, Leicester have won 3, 2 have ended in draws while Crystal Palace have won 1.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace- Team News

Claude Puel will be without injured Matty James and Robert Huth while Adrien Silva is also suspended. Probable formation: 4-4-1-1

Roy Hodgson will miss the services of Damien Delaney, Connor Wickham, and Mamadou Sakho who are all injured. Luka Milivojenic is suspended while both Fosu-Mensah and Joel Ward remain doubtful to play a part of the proceedings here. Probable formation: 4-4-2

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace- Match Odds

Crystal Palace have failed to score in any of their last 8 away Premier League games, drawing two and losing six. Leicester have only conceded in three out of eight home matches. It will be a close game here and we are backing Leicester to pick up maximum points.

Leicester to win at odds of 1.90 on Bet365

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace- Total Goals Under/ Over 2.5 Goals

The Foxes have won their last four Premier League matches following the 4-1 hammering of Southampton. Although the last four games Palace have played away from the Selhurst Park have produced under 2.5 goals, we are backing this tie to produce over 2.5 goals.

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95 on Bet365

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace- Correct Score

A tight game as Palace will be keen to get out of the relegation zone. Their poor form away from home this season will be their main undoing as their unbeaten run is likely to come to an end here in Leicester. We are backing Leicester to win this match 2-1

Leicester to win 2-1 at odds of 9.50 at Bet365

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace- Goalscorer

Wilfried Zaha is the go-to man as Palace’s main striker Christian Benteke is almost clocking 1000 minutes of action without scoring a goal. Jamie Vardy, Mahrez and Okazaki have all netted more than 5 goals each this season for Leicester City. We are backing Vardy to add to his tally.

Jamie Vardy to score anytime at odds 2.00 on Bet365